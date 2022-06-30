Beloved Bradenton attorney’s home broken into on the day of his funeral, family says

Burglars broke into the former home of Bradenton attorney Edwin “Eddie” Mulock on Monday, just hours before his funeral, a family member said.

Mulock died in May at age 78, and the break-in happened on the day of his funeral, his son Lance Plowman shared on Facebook.

“So instead of having a nice peaceful morning before putting Dad in his final resting place this morning, I received a phone call saying his house had been broken into and ransacked last night at 2 a.m.,” Plowman shared.

The alleged thieves were caught on home surveillance cameras at Mulock’s home on 11th Avenue Circle East in Braden River Lakes.

In a Facebook post, Plowman shared footage that shows two people entering a room in the home before one of them obscures the camera’s view. Another clip shows one of the individuals redirecting a camera in another area of the home.

Plowman could not be immediately reached for comment. On Facebook, he asked for help identifying the culprits.

Bradenton Police Department has received the surveillance video and is actively investigating the case, spokesperson Meredith Frameli said in an email on Thursday. No other information was immediately available.

Shortly after the intruders were recorded in Mulock’s home, a vehicle was stolen from a nearby residence, a neighbor shared on social media. In a Facebook post, Steve Sipes said his son’s Volvo XC90 was parked in front of their home when it was taken early Monday morning. A surveillance camera on a neighbor’s porch caught the SUV being driven away behind another vehicle, Sipes said on Facebook.

Police could not confirm whether the incidents were related on Thursday.

Mulock was well-known in Manatee County for his professional and philanthropic work. He founded the nonprofit Foundation for Dreams and Dream Oaks Camp, which provides weekend and summer camp experiences for children with special needs and chronic illnesses.

He was also a commentator for Manatee High School’s football program.