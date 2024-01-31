Beloved CT restaurant set to close to make way for parking garage

Hartford’s J Restaurant and Bar is set to close its doors at the end of the year to make way for a new parking garage at CT Children’s Medical Center.

Owner Jordan Dikegoros announced the news in a Facebook post that he had sold the property to LAZ Parking. But the restaurant and bar will stay open for one more year as it finishes up the remainder of its lease. Dikegoros said he doesn’t have an actual end date yet but plans on re-opening in a different location.

The popular establishment, a longtime staple in the city’s Frog Hollow neighborhood, first opened its doors in 1970 under the name Pizza Plus. The company switched to its current name in 2007 following an expansion and growing customer base.

“This gives us time to keep all of our options open,” Dikegoros said. “One option is coming back into the garage when it’s built. There’s also other places around the city we’re exploring. Right now we’re taking a deep breath and figuring out our next move. But we want to stay in the area because we do so much work with the hospital and Hartford is where our dedicated following is.”

J Restaurant and Bar, located at 297 Washington St., sits adjacent to CT Children’s and is often frequented by hospital staff and visitors. Dikegoros said he didn’t feel any pressure to sell the property, but instead felt it was the right thing to do to support the expansion of the hospital.

“It was very mixed emotions, I could have held out and said ‘no were not doing this.’ But I see the need for the hospital and they have been so good to us over the years,” Dikegoros said. “We’re really the only viable property that makes sense for them. I don’t want to get in the way of their progress. The hospital has been a great supporter of the restaurant for 30 years. This is my way of giving back to them.”

Earlier last year, Connecticut Children’s held a groundbreaking ceremony for a new $326 million clinical tower, the largest expansion to the hospital since construction began on the current building in 1994. As part of the expansion, the hospital teamed up with LAZ parking to construct a new parking garage and pedestrian walkway, to accommodate for the increased traffic.

“This tower will be much more than just an addition to our award-winning medical center in Hartford. It will mark a major milestone in our ever-evolving promise to innovate, offer new programs and technologies and provide continued exceptional care that community members and families have come to know and love,” said Bob Duncan, executive vice president and chief operating officer of Connecticut Children’s, at the groundbreaking ceremony last year.

The clinical tower will include two floors with 50 private neonatal intensive care rooms, a fetal care center with six labor, delivery, recovery and postpartum rooms, as well as two dedicated operating rooms, and an advanced gene therapy unit where bone marrow transplants and liquid radiation treatments can be performed, according to CT Children’s.

LAZ Parking, a national company with parking lots at 3,500 locations across 41 states, is now set to begin construction on the new garage at the corner of Washington and Lincoln Streets, across from the new tower’s construction site. LAZ Parking, with its headquarters in Hartford, is owned by well-known city developer Alan Lazowksi.

But the proposed parking garage has not been without controversy, as the structure is expected to rise as high as eight stories with approximately 900 parking spaces in the city’s historic Frog Hollow neighborhood. Connecticut Children’s worked with the Frog Hollow Neighborhood Revitalization Zone to improve its design, reduce its height, and ensure the garage is cloaked with a mesh that would mask the parking decks and be painted with murals designed by local artists, according to a previous Courant article.

In addition, as part of an agreement submitted by the hospital to the Frog Hollow NRZ, CT Children’s pledged to develop future housing on a vacant lot across from the site of the garage and to save several historic structures from demolition. Those properties, located at 11, 15, and 17 Lincoln St., have all been recently purchased by LAZ Parking for a combined total of approximately $2.3 million, according to city records. Properties at 11 and 17 Lincoln St. date back to the late 19th century, while the property at 15 Lincoln St. is a historic reproduction home built in 2004, according to the Hartford Preservation Alliance. All of the historic buildings will be moved to different areas in the neighborhood to make way for the garage.

The plan involves transplanting the historic homes to nearby vacant lots. The city has identified 185-187 Affleck St, 20-22 Putnam St, and 175 Lawrence St. as potential candidates. All of the vacant lots are located within a half-mile of the homes.

Construction on the parking garage is set to begin sometime later this year, according to LAZ Parking’s real estate LLC, LAZ Parking Realty Investors. Completion for CT Children’s new clinical tower is scheduled for late 2025.

