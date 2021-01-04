Beloved Daughter Killed in San Francisco Hit-and-Run on New Year's Eve

Carl Samson

A family in Japan is mourning a beloved daughter who fell victim to a hit-and-run in San Francisco on New Year's Eve. Hanako "Hana" Abe, 27, was one of the two women killed in the tragic incident, which took place in the city's South of Market neighborhood on Dec. 31. The medical examiner identified one of the victims as 60-year-old Elizabeth Platt. Her city of residence is unknown, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by HANA (@hanako_abe)

Abe, who attended the University of Central Arkansas, moved to San Francisco in 2018 to work for a company called JLL Real Estate. She and the other victim were on the crosswalk on Second Street at Mission Street when a stolen car struck them and sped off.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by HANA (@hanako_abe)

On New Year's Day, police identified 45-year-old Troy McAllister as a suspect. He was on parole for robbery. Authorities recovered a handgun with an extended magazine inside the car, along with drugs believed to be methamphetamines. Records show he was just arrested in November and December 2020. McAllister was reportedly referred to his state parole officer after each of his previous crimes. However, he was not returned behind bars for unknown reasons. "There can be no question, every justice agency involved in this — including our office — must take responsibility for preventing tragedies like this from happening. We are carefully reviewing what happened and thinking critically about what could have been done differently in this case," said Rachel Marshall, an assistant San Francisco district attorney and spokesperson for D.A. Chesa Boudin, according to KPIX.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by HANA (@hanako_abe)

Police suspect McAllister was trying to flee a burglary on New Year's Eve. They believe he crashed into another car, which then hit Abe and the other woman. "Even if she hates him, this won't bring her back," Mari Kikuchi, a close friend, translated for Abe's mother Hiroko for ABC7 News. "Also, Hana always wished for everyone to be happy and if it was her, she would like this person who did this to become happy as well and live a happy life." [caption id="attachment_10085916" align="aligncenter" width="800"] Abe's final Instagram post. Image via @hanako_abe[/caption] A GoFundMe page set up to honor Abe's memory has raised more than $73,000 as of this writing. Friends described her as a "loving daughter" and a "selfless friend." "On top of being far away from her family, Hana shouldered an enormous amount of responsibility with her father having an aortic dissection and mother’s battle with lung cancer. Throughout the past year, in the midst of COVID-19, Hana never stopped smiling and was the most resilient and optimistic person we knew," they said. The fundraiser aims to help Abe's mother and younger brother fly to the U.S. and "bring her back" to Japan for her funeral. The rest of the donations will be used as financial support for the family since Abe had been providing for them before her death. Feature Images via @hanako_abe

Latest Stories

  • UPS worker seen on racist rant video while delivering to a Latino household is fired

    "This is about the things people do when they think no one is watching them," said the mother of a young Latino police officer who lives in the house.

  • FDA warns COVID-19 test used by Congress is 'particularly' prone to false negative results

    The Food and Drug Administration this week alerted health care providers and patients that a COVID-19 diagnostic test made by Curative poses a "risk of false results, particularly false negative results," Politico reports.The House and Senate screen members, staff, and reporters covering Capitol Hill with the Curative test, so when Congress is in session that means dozens, sometimes even hundreds of people, use it to determine if they're infected. The FDA is now saying the test should not be used as the only data point "for treatment or patient-management decisions" and suggested limiting its use for people displaying symptoms for 14 days or less.Rear Adm. Brian Monahan, the Capitol physician, acknowledged the warning in a Monday memo obtained by Politico, but said Curative's test is "the most accurate available" and false results are a risk faced by all coronavirus tests. "We expect to have additional information in the coming days from the FDA and our expert consultants with regard to any concerns about the ongoing use of this test for the Capitol community," the memo reads. Read more at Politico.More stories from theweek.com Are we witnessing the fall of the United States? McConnell stares down the barrel of Trump's gun Georgia election official says if Perdue or Loeffler loses, it's due to 'Trump and his actions'

  • 21-Year-Old Woman Becomes the Youngest Mayor in India’s History

    A 21-year-old Indian politician and college student has officially become the youngest mayor in India’s history on Dec. 28. Arya Rajendran won 54 votes out of the 100-member Council in December and is now the mayor of Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, a city and the capital of Kerala, India, according to The Hindu. Rajendran is a member of the Councilor of the Left Democratic Front (LDF), an alliance of left-wing political parties, which includes the Communist Party of India (Marxist).

  • Fauci thinks momentum will swing toward vaccinating at least 1 million people per day in U.S.

    Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, told The Associated Press he thinks the "glitches" in the United States' COVID-19 vaccination program, which has moved more slowly than anticipated, "have been worked out."In fact, he's feeling optimistic enough to predict that with the holiday season ending, the process will gain momentum, leading to at least 1 million Americans getting vaccinated per day. That would mean President-elect Joe Biden's goal of hitting 100 million vaccinations within in his first 100 days in office is still a "very realistic, important, achievable goal."Fauci isn't alone. Several experts expect the effort to pick up steam in the days and weeks ahead, including Nancy Messionier, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases. "I really expect the pace of administration to go up pretty massively in the next couple weeks," she told Stat News. Read more from Fauci and Messioner at The Associated Press and Stat News, respectively.More stories from theweek.com Are we witnessing the fall of the United States? McConnell stares down the barrel of Trump's gun Georgia election official says if Perdue or Loeffler loses, it's due to 'Trump and his actions'

  • 11 Storage Beds to Keep You Organized in 2021

    Read on for space-saving, clutter-clearing magicOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Doctor Resigns After 20 Years Over Seattle Children's Hospital's Alleged Use of the N-Word, Japs

    A doctor quit his post in protest due to the alleged racism at Seattle Children’s Hospital, the establishment that oversees the clinic he once worked for. Broken institution: Dr. Ben Danielson, the former medical director of the Odessa Brown Children’s Clinic, revealed in an interview with Crosscut that the hospital is "replete with racism and a disregard for people who don’t look like them in leadership." One minority colleague was fired “without explanation,” while another claimed she was pushed into resigning from her leadership post.

  • Woman clings to hood of speeding car to try to stop theft of $10,000 puppy

    Late last month, a felony charge was filed against the woman who was allegedly driving the car in the theft.

  • Explainer: How close is Iran to producing a nuclear bomb?

    A 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers is being eroded and efforts to revive the pact face a new challenge with a decision by Tehran to resume 20% uranium enrichment at an underground nuclear facility. The accord's restrictions on Iran's atomic work had one objective: to extend the "breakout time" for Tehran to produce enough fissile material for a bomb, if it decided to make one, to at least a year from about two to three months. Iran maintains that it has never sought nuclear weapons and never would.

  • Some taxpayers find relief payments sent to wrong account

    A number of taxpayers who use tax preparation services, such as H&R Block and TurboTax, say their second relief payments were sent to the incorrect bank account, forcing them to wait longer for their money. The IRS and the Treasury Department began issuing the Economic Impact Payments last week. The IRS said that direct deposit payments would take several days to post to individual accounts but funds were largely available on Monday.

  • Georgia election official says if Perdue or Loeffler loses, it's due to 'Trump and his actions'

    Gabriel Sterling is Georgia's Republican voting systems manager, and during an interview with CNN on Tuesday night, he said if one or both of the Republican Senate candidates loses their runoff election, they can blame President Trump."I'll speak outside of my role working for the state," he said. "This is a personal opinion that it will fall squarely on the shoulders of President Trump and his actions since Nov. 3rd."Trump has spent the last two months claiming, without any evidence, that the election was stolen from him. He lost Georgia to President-elect Joe Biden, and on Saturday asked the secretary of state to "find" enough votes for him to overturn the results. By constantly making false accusations and telling people "your vote doesn't count, it's been stolen ... people start to believe that," Sterling said.The president has been trying to "trigger a civil war inside the Republican Party," Sterling declared, and he believes Trump has successfully divided the GOP. "The thing now is, no matter what you say, you can't undermine the people of Georgia's integrity to know the voting system works and their vote is going to count at the end of the day, one way or the other, how this election comes out," Sterling said.More stories from theweek.com Are we witnessing the fall of the United States? McConnell stares down the barrel of Trump's gun With 1 candidate in self-isolation, the Georgia GOP watch party is a low-key affair

  • Family of California Man Jailed for 23 Years Pleads for Parole After Alleged Abuse From Guards

    Loved ones of a 41-year-old man incarcerated since his teens are appealing to California Governor Gavin Newsom for parole due to alleged threats over his health and life. Searching for justice: Jeenha Huh started a petition on Change.org to bring attention to her brother, John Huh, who was jailed for a non-violent crime when he was 18 years old. Despite it being his first offense, Huh was given a maximum 28-year prison sentence by Los Angeles superior court Judge Moony.

  • Portland suspect escapes after cleaning crew leaves holding room door unlocked

    David Dahlen, 24, was arrested Saturday on a warrant for the attempted murder of a police officer.

  • New top federal prosecutor tapped in Atlanta to replace Trump appointee who abruptly resigned

    The Justice Department on Tuesday tapped a new top federal prosecutor to preside over the Atlanta office, a day after the Trump-appointed U.S. Attorney there abruptly resigned. Bobby Christine, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia, who was also appointed by President Donald Trump, will temporarily replace his counterpart in the state's Northern District, Byung J. “BJay” Pak, after Pak resigned on Monday. Christine is taking over as U.S. Attorney for the region around Georgia's largest city as the state votes on Tuesday in two runoff elections that will determine whether Republicans retain control of the U.S. Senate.

  • Georgia election official on Trump call: ‘Nobody I know who would be president would do something like that’

    Georgia election official Gabriel Sterling condemned President Trump’s call with Georgia’s secretary of state, saying, “I personally found it to be something that was not normal, out of place and nobody I know who would be president would do something like that to a secretary of state."

  • After getting vaccinated, New Orleans woman delivers a blunt message to non-believers

    Maureen Weil received the coronavirus vaccine Monday in New Orleans, and the 79-year-old hopes all of her fellow Americans follow in her footsteps.In an interview with NBC News, Weil said she felt "excited" and "blessed" to be among the first people to get the vaccine. "I have a chance to see a few more days on this Earth because I'm protected," Weil said. "I believe in science."When asked what she would tell people who question the vaccine and don't want to receive it, Weil responded, "I call them stupid because -- that or either a buffoon. Because that's the only thing I could think of that could justify their stupidity."She said a lot of people don't believe in the severity of the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 350,000 Americans, because "they listen to the man that's in Washington, D.C., that's on his way out the door talking about how it's all a hoax and all that bullcorn. And he shouldn't be doing that because that's peoples' lives. Look at the parents who've died and left young children. I mean, it's sad."Getting the vaccine "didn't hurt," Weil said, and now she has "peace of mind" and "knows one thing for sure. I'm gonna save somebody else's life by protecting myself. I won't get the corona so I can't spread it to anybody else. So that gives me a little satisfaction that I'm doing it not just for myself but for others." Americans "have to believe in science," Weil said. "There's no other way. When we didn't have a vaccine we were really up the creek, weren't we? And we had a hole in the boat. But we got a vaccine, so we got safety." > "I know one thing for sure. I'm gonna save somebody else's life by protecting myself.> > ... > Because then I won't get the corona so I can't spread it to anybody else." > -Maureen Weil, coronavirus vaccine recipient pic.twitter.com/TSecX57iAu> > -- Maddow Blog (@MaddowBlog) January 5, 2021More stories from theweek.com Are we witnessing the fall of the United States? McConnell stares down the barrel of Trump's gun Georgia election official says if Perdue or Loeffler loses, it's due to 'Trump and his actions'

  • Georgia Senate election results – live: Democrats lead early voting in pivotal runoff races OLD

    Follow the latest updates

  • San Francisco DA under fire after pedestrians killed

    Chesa Boudin took office as district attorney in San Francisco a year ago, part of a politically progressive wave of prosecutors committed to seeking restorative justice over mass incarceration. Police say Troy McAlister was intoxicated when he ran a red light in a stolen car, killing Elizabeth Platt, 60, and Hanako Abe, 27. The San Francisco police officers union says a plea agreement for a robbery set McAlister free on parole in April, and that Boudin's office failed to prosecute McAlister's multiple arrests in the aftermath, including one Dec. 20 for alleged car theft.

  • Your stimulus check might be delayed if you filed your taxes with an online tax preparer

    Stimulus payments may be delayed for as many as 14 million customers, the IRS and major tax prep software companies warned.

  • Philadelphia Man, 83, in ICU After Being Brutally Beaten and Robbed on New Year's Eve

    An elderly Filipino American man is in critical condition after being attacked in North Philadelphia on New Year's Eve. The incident, which left family members desperate for answers, occurred in the victim's home on Fairhill Street at around 9:30 p.m. [caption id="attachment_10086094" align="aligncenter" width="800"] Mauricio Gesmundo, Sr. was attacked on New Year's Eve. Image via the Gesmundo Family[/caption] Mauricio Gesmundo Sr., 83, was getting ready for dinner when he heard loud sounds from inside his house.

  • Trump news – live: President warns ‘terrorist’ Antifa to stay out of DC as Proud Boys leader ejected from city OLD

    Follow the latest updates