‘Beloved’ dog slipped off mountain — and family feared the worst. Then came good news

A “beloved” dog slipped off a steep mountain — then her “distraught” family received good news.

Sola the dog, presumed to be injured, was found unharmed. She waited at an Asheville Humane Society shelter until her owners could pick her up, according to the North Carolina animal organization.

“The family made it to town and there was a beautiful and joyous reunion,” the Humane Society wrote Feb. 17 in a Facebook post.

Sola was hiking with her family on New Year’s Day when she tumbled from a steep mountainside, leading her “distraught” owners to fear the worst.

“Surely, a fall that far would have injured sweet Sola,” the shelter wrote. “They couldn’t find her and were exhausted, defeated, and heartbroken.”

It turns out, a good Samaritan “miraculously” found the dog without any injuries and contacted the family. Sola’s owners already had traveled back to their home three hours away, so the Humane Society said it gave the dog a place to stay while they were in route.

“Get ready for some happy tears,” the animal organization wrote in its Facebook post, which left many social media users grateful that Sola reunited with her owners.

The Asheville Humane Society didn’t immediately share additional information with McClatchy News on Feb. 18.

