Beloved East Nashville bar damaged in blaze

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Saturday morning fire left a bar in East Nashville damaged, but the community is already rallying together, raising more than $15,000 to support the staff until the business can reopen.

One of the owners of Rosemary & Beauty Queen told News 2 he received a call from the alarm company about the fire around 6:45 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 27.

The Nashville Fire Department said crews responded to a report of a commercial fire at the bar, located in the 1100 block of Forest Avenue.

According to officials, crews found heavy smoke and flames coming from the back of the building, but they managed to extinguish the fire. There were no reports of injuries resulting from the incident.

“Our hearts are broken but grateful that no one was hurt,” Rosemary & Beauty Queen posted on Instagram shortly after the fire. “We’re in shock and picking up the pieces.”

Several hours later, the business wrote a more lengthy post about the incident, including a link to a GoFundMe meant to raise money for staff members until Rosemary & Beauty Queen can reopen:

On the early morning of Saturday, January 27, 2024, Rosemary & Beauty Queen caught fire. We still don’t know how it happened, and fortunately no one was here, so no one was physically hurt. We do know that we have a family of around 40 employees who rely on this place to support their own families. We are going to reopen as soon as possible, but we don’t know how long it will take. While we figure that out, our first priority is to take care of our staff. If you are able to give anything at all, 100% of that will go directly to our staff so that they can all be back here to take care of you as soon as we are able to open our doors again.

When News 2 visited the bar, one of the owners said the main building in the front was damaged in the fire, but the back building appears to be fine, so it will be able to reopen sooner.

By 6:15 p.m. — about three hours after the GoFundMe was created — a total of 254 people had donated $15,061 to support Rosemary & Beauty Queen’s staff.

Meanwhile, the Nashville Fire Department said the cause and manner of Saturday morning’s blaze are still under investigation. No additional details have been released about the incident.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

