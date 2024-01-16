Beloved eccentric songstress, Diana Rogers, will be remembered at La Scala celebration

One of Savannah’s most colorful characters ― known for her flamboyant hats, eye-catching fashions, fire-engine red lipstick and captivating musical talent ― has died, leaving a legion of fans saddened but thrilled that the one-of-a-kind entertainer came their way.

Diana Rogers who, for the last 20 years, played the piano and sang at various downtown and midtown restaurants, died Jan. 9 at 76 after a lingering illness. She last appeared professionally several months ago at La Scala Ristorante on East 37th Street, where she had played the piano and sung for several years. The restaurant will host “A Tribute to Diana Rogers – A Celebration of Life,” 6:30 p.m., Jan. 24.

La Scala General Manager Elena Hugley said for Rogers’ celebration, the second floor of the restaurant will be decorated in boas, feathers, rhinestones, and big sunglasses in memory of Rogers, whom she described as a “beautiful soul” whose personality and presence demanded attention.

“She was very eccentric but that was one of the reasons I loved her so much,” Hugley said. “She loved to meet people and never met a stranger.”

Those planning to attend the La Scala event are encouraged to wear their “best Diana gear – rhinestones, feather boas, wigs, hats and shades,” according to the online invite.

In addition to the celebration of life, La Scala will be donating to Oatland Island Wildlife Center’s Nature Preserve in memory of Rogers. Hugley is hopeful that a falcon will be released in Rogers’ memory at the end of the month at Oatland, because “she was our free bird.”

In her obituary, Rogers was described as “undeniably one-of-a-kind and gifted beyond measure … the void left by her passing is immeasurable, and words cannot adequately convey our grief. Yet, we are grateful for the privilege of sharing a life with her and cherish the indelible memories she leaves behind.”

Shelley Smith, Diana Rogers, Tom Flowers

Diana Rogers: 'Someone from a different time'

Before coming to Savannah 20 years ago, Rogers sang in New Orleans and New York City. After moving here, she entertained for several years at The Olde Pink House Tavern. General Manager Craig Jeffress said Rogers’ presence in the bar is “what made our tavern bar so special.

“She was a Savannah icon and will be missed,” he added.

Local caterer Susan Mason said Rogers wrote a song about her and would sing it every time Mason would walk into the bar at The Olde Pink House.

“It was a really cute song and had a great tune to it,” Mason said. “She was a fun girl. I’d hire her sometimes for parties.”

Mason and Rogers lived near each other in Savannah’s Victorian District and a mutual friend lived next door to Rogers. Once when Mason was at her friend’s house, he said, “Let’s walk next door because Diana is getting married,” she recalled. The two strolled next door and, sure enough, Diana and her betrothed were wed by the pool, Mason said.

Rogers also sang at Vic’s on the River and Suzabelle’s (now Cha Bella).

Diana Rogers by Shelley Smith

In 2017, a short film called “Diana in Savannah” by independent filmmaker Bradley Beesley was released to raving reviews. Beesley’s bio said he “has made a cinematic career documenting oddball Americana.”

In the film, Rogers describes herself as eccentric while friends interviewed said she “is flamboyant, walking nostalgia and someone who comes from a different time.”

