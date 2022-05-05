Beloved EMT Killed In Motorcycle Crash: CT News

Good Thursday morning Connecticut,

Here are the news stories trending across the state this morning:

The man killed in a motorcycle crash has been identified and is being mourned throughout the state. He was on his way home from work at the time of the accident, reports state.>>>Read More.

Fire officials said the driver of an oil delivery truck was seriously injured after the vehicle struck a house.>>>Read More.

A top Connecticut meteorologist summed up the upcoming forecast as "yucky." Here's what we can expect.>>>Read More.

The seven-day positive test rate for COVID-19 is above 10 percent, according to the state Department of Public Health.>>>Read More.

Heidi Lueders, who was found guilty of a property damage charge, is expected to be released on bond while she appeals the sentence.>>>Read More.

