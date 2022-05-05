Beloved EMT Killed In Motorcycle Crash: CT News
Beloved EMT Killed In CT Motorcycle Crash
The man killed in a motorcycle crash has been identified and is being mourned throughout the state. He was on his way home from work at the time of the accident, reports state.>>>Read More.
Oil Truck Strikes Home, Driver Seriously Injured: FD
Fire officials said the driver of an oil delivery truck was seriously injured after the vehicle struck a house.>>>Read More.
2-Day Rain, Wind Storm Forecast For CT, New Details Released
A top Connecticut meteorologist summed up the upcoming forecast as "yucky." Here's what we can expect.>>>Read More.
CT COVID-19 Positive Test Rate Eclipses 10 Percent, Town-By-Town Updates
The seven-day positive test rate for COVID-19 is above 10 percent, according to the state Department of Public Health.>>>Read More.
Lueders Gets Jail Term For Property Damage In Dead Dog Case
Heidi Lueders, who was found guilty of a property damage charge, is expected to be released on bond while she appeals the sentence.>>>Read More.
University Of Saint Joseph Honors Jim Calhoun With 'Legacy Fund'
Yale Staffer Missing For Months Found Dead In Long Island: Police
