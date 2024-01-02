Beloved firefighter among 2 killed when gunman fires on pickup truck, Indiana cops say

A man was arrested following a shooting that left two people dead, including a firefighter, Indiana police say.

The two gunshot victims were discovered dead in a crashed pickup truck in Indianapolis at 5:50 a.m. Monday, Jan. 1, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Police identified them as 45-year-old Justin Boyd and 42-year-old Jasmine Ivy-Dede.

Boyd was an engineer for the Indianapolis Fire Department, where he served since 2014. The department said the “well loved” firefighter was married and had two adult children, ages 24 and 21.

“Throughout his career, Justin spent time mentoring new firefighters and many requested assignment at Station 6 because he took them under his wing and made them feel so welcome,” the fire department.

It’s unclear the relationship between Boyd and Ivy-Dede.

Police did not say what led to the shooting, but officers identified 52-year-old Jason Lapsley as the accused gunman.

Lapsley was arrested Monday night and charged with murder, police said.

