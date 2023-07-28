Beloved Florida manatee's death at aquarium came after traumatic sex injury, records show

The death of Hugh, a 38-year-old manatee who died in April at Sarasota, Florida's Mote Marine Aquarium and Laboratory could have been prevented, according to new records that detail the beloved animal's death.

Hugh died from a 14.5-centimeter rip in his colon and other traumatic injuries caused by a sexual encounter with another, larger, male manatee at the facility, according to necropsy report findings published by the United States Department of Agriculture.

In case you missed it: Mote Marine manatee Hugh died at the age of 38 in Sarasota

The inspection report states "The facility failed to handle Hugh expeditiously and as carefully as possible to prevent trauma and physical harm, resulting in the death of the animal."

Aquarium noted manatee's 'change in behavior'

Mote Marine announced Hugh's death in a press release on April 30, when the aquarium described the incident differently.

"After Hugh showed a change in his behavior earlier in the day, animal care staff began closely monitoring him. Saturday late afternoon, Hugh suddenly became unresponsive in his habitat at Mote Aquarium's Marine Mammal Center," the aquarium announced in the news release. "Hugh’s Animal Care team responded immediately, and ultimately determined that Hugh had passed away."

On Monday, Mote Marine spokesman Kevin Cooper said staff members who worked with Hugh continue to mourn his death, adding that the aquarium is committed to the USDA's gold standards for animal care. Mote is appealing the USDA findings.

"Our Mote Marine Laboratory family continues to mourn the passing of our beloved manatee Hugh," Cooper said. "Throughout the events leading up to his passing, Mote acted within the professional standards and practices that we have observed throughout Hugh's 27 years with us, and as recommended by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums and the Manatee Rescue and Rehabilitation Partnership."

Story continues

"Mote's animal care staff communicated with the medical care team as quickly and as often as possible, including communications with experienced certified veterinary technicians, a senior contract manatee veterinarian, and a staff veterinarian," he said.

Manatee deaths: Snooty the manatee's death was preventable, museum says

Hugh, Buffett gained fame picking Super Bowl winners

Hugh was born at the Miami Seaquarium and was moved to Mote Marine in 1996 along with Buffett, who shared a tank with him. Hugh and Buffett were trained to participate in manatee research projects to help Mote Marine staff study their eyesight, hearing, physiology, and body temperature.

The two manatees also gained fame from picking NFL Super Bowl championship teams. Hugh correctly picked the Kansas City Chiefs to win the Super Bowl last season.

"We trust the Mote Marine Laboratory and the Association of Zoos and Aquariums will be examining the laboratory’s protocols to ensure this tragedy isn’t repeated," Nicole Meyer, a spokesperson for People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, said in a statement Monday.

Hugh is not the first beloved manatee to die in captivity in the Sarasota-Bradenton region. Snooty, who at the age of 69 was the world's oldest known manatee, made national headlines when he died in a preventable incident at The Bishop Museum of Science and Nature in Bradenton in 2017.

At the time of Snooty's death, aquarium staff knew that a panel leading to the "cave" where Snooty drowned was missing screws, but because of failures in record keeping, reporting, communications and follow-through, no action was taken and no repairs were made.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Hugh, a captive Florida manatee, died from traumatic sex injury