Beloved former Clifton police chief dies at age 74, five years after dementia diagnosis

CLIFTON — The city is mourning the loss of former police Chief Robert Ferreri, who died on Tuesday in Manahawkin at age 74, five years after he was diagnosed with dementia.

Ferreri worked for the city's Police Department for 35 years including the last eight as police chief.

"He was a great guy, a great boss," said Councilman Bill Gibson, who is a retired police officer. "He knew how to work well with the council and had tremendous respect for the rank and file."

Born Oct. 5, 1949, in Jersey City, Ferreri was the first in his family to earn a college degree, receiving a diploma in biology from St. Mary's of the Plains in Dodge City, Kansas, a master's in criminal justice from Jersey City State University, and the prestigious FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia.

The late Robert Ferreri pictured taking the oath of office as chief of police in Clifton on June 6, 2002.

Chief Ferreri joined the department in September 1974, worked his way through the ranks and was promoted to chief of police in 2002.

Throughout his career, he served in many different capacities; including assignments in the Patrol Division, Detective Bureau and Administrative/Technical Services Division.

Robert D'Arco, family and longtime friend, said Ferreri was more than a just cop. When he worked he worked hard but when it was time to play, he played.

"He was fun, always the life of the party," D'Arco said. "He is already sorely missed."

Out of uniform, Ferreri was a dapper dresser, with an impressive suit collection, family members said.

About 10 years ago, D'Arco said the chief and his wife moved to South Jersey near Waretown, where he took up golf until frontal temporal dementia, a brutal disease that can manifest at an early age, overcame him.

For those who wish to pay their respects to the Ferreri family, there will be two visitations on Monday, Dec. 4, from 3 to 7 p.m. and Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Thos. L. Shinn Funeral Home, 10 Hilliard Drive, Manahawkin.

Following Tuesday's morning viewing, a funeral service will be held from 11: to 11:45 a.m. at St Mary's Church, 747 West Bay Ave, Barnegat. In lieu of flowers, the Ferreri family requests donations be made to https://www.theaftd.org/ in memory of Robert Ferreri to raise awareness and garner support for those affected by dementia.

