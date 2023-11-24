Beloved former Seattle weather anchor Steve Pool dies from Alzheimer’s disease

Beloved former Seattle weather anchor, Steve Pool, has died, according to a Facebook post by his wife on Friday.

Pool was battling Alzheimer’s disease, which led him to retire after nearly half a century at KOMO News.

“I am here to share the sad news that my dear husband, my love, has passed away from early-onset Alzheimer’s disease. He fought this terrible disease privately for several years, and with every ounce of his being,” wrote his wife.

Pool retired in 2019 after 40 years in broadcasting.

According to KOMO News, Pool graduated from Tyee High School in Seattle, went to the University of Washington, and then started at KOMO as a writer.

He was also a feature reporter, sports reporter, and program producer before becoming a weather anchor.

Pool has seven Emmy awards and a Sigma Delta Chi Society of Professional Journalism award. He also has gold and bronze medals from the New York International Film Festival, a National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences American Scene Award, two ‘Telly’ Awards, and an Academy of Religious Broadcasting Lifetime Achievement Award. He was also part of a news team that was the winner of the Edward R. Murrow Award for the best newscast in America.

RIP Steve. What an incredible man. Could have worked at any level anywhere. And yet, he stayed to serve our communities. Legendary. https://t.co/u8DM4lHwju — Jesse Jones (@JesseKIRO7) November 24, 2023

“He was an extraordinary man, husband, father, and good friend to many. Please know that he truly loved his job and this community and felt so privileged to be a part of your lives. You were all so good to him and thereby good to us. Our hearts are irretrievably broken. Please say a prayer for him and our family,” wrote his wife.

Pool leaves behind his wife Michelle and his two daughters Lindsey and Marissa.