Beloved Fulton middle school teacher shot to death over winter break, police say

Family, friends and colleagues are remembering 27-year-old Fulton County middle school teacher John Goodwin, who was killed over the weekend.

Channel 2′s Michael Seiden was at Clark Atlanta University Friday, where Goodwin earned two degrees and attended church services on campus.

As a student at Clark Atlanta University, his former classmates told Seiden that Goodwin was known for giving inspirational and impactful sermons. After graduation, he continued to give back to the campus.

Now, those who knew him want to know why someone would take his life.

The principal of Renaissance Middle School in Fairburn, where Goodwin worked, said she was in shock.

“He was a great guy,” Dr. Ava Williams said. “Got along with everyone, all of our students, faculty and staff. Everyone loved him.”

Investigators said police responded to reports of a shooting on Southwood Boulevard and Highway 166 on Dec. 30. When officers arrived, they found Goodwin suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police issued murder arrest warrants for Denisha Rosser 24 hours later. She’s currently in jail in South Carolina awaiting extradition to Fulton County to face charges.

Right now, police are not releasing a motive. It’s unclear if the two were in a relationship, but court records showed that they once lived together in an Atlanta apartment.

At Renaissance Middle School, Goodwin’s students remember the impact he made on his community.

“Our students created cards for Mr. Goodwin and his family which we will present to the family at his memorial service,” Williams said.

Funeral plans are pending.