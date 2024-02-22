The beloved Greek restaurant from Mykonos opens first U.S. location in Miami Beach

When partners Nikos Nanou and Egidio Guerreri considered expanding their popular, laid-back restaurant in Mykonos out into the wide world, one location stood out among all the others.

And it was Miami. Of course it was Miami.

Now, the second location of Bakalo Mykonos — the original draws celebrities like Sofia Vergara, Gloria Estefan and Calvin Klein — is open on West Avenue in Miami Beach. Not quite Miami, but close enough.

Nanou and Guerreri partnered with Chef Gionvanni Sandri and his wife Stevi Tsapi of Unique Catering Design to bring the restaurant to life. Tsapi’s family runs the Tsapis Restaurant on Sifnos island since the late 1960s.

The outside patio at Bakalo Aegean Bistro on West Avenue in Miami Beach.

The Miami Beach restaurant takes its inspiration from the original, with a retro design scheme, an open kitchen and outside seating area (though we can all agree West Avenue is admittedly less spectacular than a Greek island).

Greek classics are the focus here, prepared by head chef Chrisanthos Latsi and his team. Highlights include sea bass carpaccio; branzino grilled with ladolemono (a lemony Greek dressing), oregano, capers and rosemary; and lobster giouvetsi with orzo, tomato sauce, manouri cheese and dill oil.

There’s also a spinach pie salad, with filo, spinach feta and lemon tahini, and the classic moussaka.

Left to right are Stevi Tsapi, Giovanni Sandri, executive chef Giovanni Sandri and founders Egidio Guerreri and Nikos Nanou, the team at the new Bakalo Mykonos restaurant in Miami Beach.

Co-owner Nanou said in a statement that they hoped to create more than just another place to eat in a food-destination city.

“We aimed to create not just a restaurant but a cultural bridge connecting two cosmopolitan beachside destinations with a shared passion for history, architecture, authentic flavors and most importantly, joy of life,” he said. “Every dish is a tribute to tradition, a fusion of passion, and an ode to the enchanting spirit of both Mykonos and Miami.”

Miami Beach won’t be the end of the expansion, either — the brand has plans to expand into other markets.

The interior of Bakalo Mykonos, the second location of the Greek restaurant and first in the U.S.

Bakalo Mykonos

Where: 959 West Ave., Miami Beach

Hours: 5-10 Tuesday-Sunday

Reservations: OpenTable

More information: bakalomykonos.com or 305-603-7434

This restaurant from Chicago famous for frosé is finally making its Miami debut