Beloved hairstylist found dead in Virginia home, cops say. 19-year-old is a suspect

A 19-year-old is facing a second-degree murder charge after a 62-year-old hairstylist was found dead in a home, Virginia police said.

Carroll T. Davis of Leesburg was found dead on Friday, Sept. 30 inside a home after Loudoun County deputies conducted a welfare check at the residence, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office. Investigators determined his death was a homicide.

Davis’ niece, Lisa Ellis, told NBC Washington that Davis had been stabbed inside his home and was dating the suspect, 19-year-old Mario R. Hernandez-Navarrate, for several months.

“It wasn’t like they were in a long-term relationship. We met him I think only one time,” Ellis told NBC.

Hernandez-Navarrate was apprehended by the Virginia State Police on Sept. 30 after he was involved in a crash in Davis’ vehicle in Fairfax County, Loudoun County said in its news release.

The 19-year-old was arrested by the Virginia State Police on unrelated charges, but now faces charges of second-degree murder and grand larcen, deputies said in the release.

Hernandez-Navarrate is being held at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center on no bond, according to the release.

Davis, who often went by “Jr,” according to his friends and family on Facebook, was a loving person who “looked out for everyone,” his sister said on his GoFundMe.

“He slayed a lot of hair and made plenty of people laugh,” Davis’ sister wrote. “He left a lot of good memories.”

“Mr. Jr was one of a kind and a very easy soul to be around. My mom … adored him. The entire metropolitan area did quite frankly,” someone wrote on Ellis’ Facebook page. “Praying immensely that he can be at rest and that you all will allow time take over to ease your heavy hearts.”

Even members of the community who didn’t directly know Davis mourned his death.

“I always heard about Jr. ever since I was a kid, when people would say ‘Jr. did my hair, you know Jr. right?’, I’d be like ‘yeah, from Reston,’” one woman wrote on Davis’ niece’s Facebook. “Even though I didn’t really know him, he’s been apart of my world of people. Rest In Peace Jr.”

Ellis told NBC Washington that her uncle’s death was devastating.

“I told everybody like, tomorrow’s not promised. You got to love your family and friends and be there, but like I said, everybody was there. And everybody talked to him and loved him,” Ellis told NBC Washington.

