Beloved horse shot with arrow in Hawaii. Now grieving family seeks answers

A family is grieving the loss of their beloved horse Dory after they found her suffering one morning. She had been shot with an arrow, Hawaii police say.

The horse was found injured and lying on the ground at a farm at about 6:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 17, the Honolulu Police Department said in a news release. The wound was so severe Dory had to be euthanized.

Now the Dailey family is seeking the truth about what happened to their beloved horse sometime in the middle of the night, multiple news outlets reported.

“We found the horse kind of dying in the morning and she had a puncture wound in her and when we got the vet there they pulled an arrow out,” Devon Dailey told KITV. “It’s pretty rough to have her taken away for no reason like that. And especially to die a really painful, ugly death.”





Daily manages Hawaii Polo Club in the Mokuleia area and believes a hunter may have been trying to shoot a pig but got the 10-year-old horse instead, the station reported. He told the station he tried to get rid of wild pigs over the summer so hunters wouldn’t come onto the property.

And the area where Dory was shot is tough to get to, he told KHON2.





They would have to pass fencing and a sign showing it’s private property, he told the station.

“We had her since she was 1 or 2, so she kind of grew up with us,” he told the station. “My daughter named her after the fish from ‘Finding Nemo.’”

Honolulu Police are investigating the shooting as a first-degree animal cruelty case. Anyone with information about the case can call CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300 or send an anonymous tip online at honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips app.

Dozens of racehorses killed as barn is intentionally set on fire, New York cops say

Ten pet alpacas shot dead overnight in Washington, owner says. ‘They’re gentle souls’