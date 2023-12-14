Beloved Kannapolis elementary school teacher dies

A beloved teacher with Kannapolis City Schools has died.

District officials announced the death of 47-year-old Rolonda Morgan Wednesday afternoon.

She was a teacher at Shady Brook Elementary at the time of her death.

The district said Morgan worked with Kannapolis City Schools for over 20 years and had 24 years of service within North Carolina public schools.

Morgan will be remembered as a compassionate professional in the KCS community.

The district is asking the community to keep her family in their thoughts during this extremely difficult time.

