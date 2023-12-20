Beloved member of Monmouth County Sheriff's office retires after 'exceptional career'

Editor's note: The Asbury Park Press is celebrating 31 days of kindness this month, highlighting New Jersey people and organizations that have inspired us throughout 2023.

The Monmouth County Sheriff's Office lost a member of its K-9 team this week, and she leaves a legacy behind her.

K-9 Skye, a bloodhound, retired.

She was a crimefighter, first and foremost, often at the side of Sgt. Kurt Kroeper since 2014. The two were called into service more than 1,000 times, according to Sheriff Shaun Golden.

After 10 years of service, K-9 Skye retires from the Monmouth County Sheriff's Office.

"Through tracking and trailing, the team assisted the sheriff’s office and local police departments in apprehending criminals and locating missing persons, such as children and individuals with Alzheimer’s disease," Golden said in a news release. “Skye had an exceptional career and made a great impact in the fight against crime in Monmouth County and beyond."

But she's also a pup, much-loved and often photographed - "with more people than Santa," the sheriff's department said.

Her retirement comes in the same month as the death of the department's 9-year-old Gunner, a Labrador retriever who specialized in narcotics detection. He died unexpectedly Dec. 7, after being diagnosed with cancer. His partner was also Sgt. Kroeper.

“Gunner and I shared a special bond, we worked together, lived together and protected one another,” Kroeper said at the time.

For Skye, the bond won't break. Kroeper will keep her.

"I look forward to Skye living out the rest of her years with me and enjoying long walks while watching the sun rise and set," he said,

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Member of Monmouth County Sheriff's K-9 unit retires after 10 years