This beloved Miami chef is leaving his Coral Gables restaurants. ‘It’s heartbreaking’

Two of Coral Gables’ favorite restaurants, led by one of South Florida’s most popular chefs, are about to change completely.

Chef Niven Patel and his partner Mohamed Alkassar of the Alpareno Restaurant Group will no longer operate Orno or Mamey at the Thesis Hotel at 1350 South Dixie Highway.

Patel, who was named one of Food & Wine’s Best New Chefs in 2020, announced the changes, which begin Jan. 14, via Instagram. He calls Orno and Mamey “two restaurants that we poured our heart and soul in since the day we started this journey 5 years ago.”

“It’s heartbreaking for me and my partner to part ways with two teams that we love so much, these restaurants are dear to our hearts and we’ll miss all our guests,” he wrote. “We’re fortunate to have served the community of Coral Gables for so long and formed family like bonds with many of our regulars.”

Mamey, which opened in 2020 and served a menu highlighting Asian, Caribbean and Polynesian cuisine, will now be operated by the hotel developers. Patel and Alkassar will not be involved in the transition, but they do own the menu, so Mamey will be getting a completely new food and beverage program.

Food & Wine readers voted Mamey as one of the best restaurants for ambiance in the U.S. in 2023.

As for the upscale Orno, which opened in 2021 and was recognized by the Michelin Guide, the space will become a new concept. No details are available yet, but Patel and Alkassar are seeking a new home for the restaurant, which served new American cuisine and highlighted vegetables from Patel’s Rancho Patel farm in Homestead.

Partners Mohamed Alkassar and Chef Niven Patel at their new restaurant Erba in Coral Gables.

Could the new home be in Coral Gables? When Erba opened last fall, Alkassar told the Miami Herald that he and Patel loved serving the city.

“We find the community in Coral Gables very appreciative of quality ingredients, good food and humble hospitality, which is more of what we embody,” he said. “This community isn’t looking to see and be seen. They’re looking for a good bite.”

Unaffected by these changes is the group’s newest restaurant, Erba, which opened last fall in Coral Gables. The Italian spot was named one of the best new restaurants in the country for 2023 by Esquire magazine.

The Alpareno Group will also continue to operate Ghee Indian Kitchen in Dadeland.

