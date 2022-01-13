Beloved Musician Dies Of COVID-19, Mourned At Historic Funeral

Vincent Salzo
·1 min read

Here are the news stories trending across Connecticut on Wednesday night:

Beloved Musician Dies After Battling COVID-19, Mourners Pay Last Respects At First-Ever Toad's Place Funeral

Friends, family gather to the stage on which the musician performed countless times.>>>Read More.

Lotto Player Wins $2.9 Million On Ticket Purchased In CT: Here’s Where

A Lotto jackpot has been won on a ticket bought in CT.>>>Read More.

Obituary: Benjamin Edward Balkind, 16

Never failing to make those around him laugh, Teddy's infectious smile lit up every room.>>>Read More.

Salmonella Outbreak in CT, Elsewhere Tied To Bearded Dragons

The CDC is investigating an outbreak of salmonella in 25 states, including Connecticut, tied to bearded dragons.>>>Read More.

The Patch community platform serves more than 100 communities all across Connecticut in Fairfield, New Haven, Middlesex, New London, Hartford, Tolland, and Litchfield counties. Thank you for reading.

This article originally appeared on the Across Connecticut Patch

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories