Beloved Musician Dies Of COVID-19, Mourned At Historic Funeral

Here are the news stories trending across Connecticut on Wednesday night:

Friends, family gather to the stage on which the musician performed countless times.>>>Read More.

A Lotto jackpot has been won on a ticket bought in CT.>>>Read More.

Never failing to make those around him laugh, Teddy's infectious smile lit up every room.>>>Read More.

The CDC is investigating an outbreak of salmonella in 25 states, including Connecticut, tied to bearded dragons.>>>Read More.

The Patch community platform serves more than 100 communities all across Connecticut in Fairfield, New Haven, Middlesex, New London, Hartford, Tolland, and Litchfield counties. Thank you for reading.

This article originally appeared on the Across Connecticut Patch