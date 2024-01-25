Beloved NC resident — known for movie role and pet squirrel — dies in crash, cops say

A beloved actor known as the “Squirrel Man” was one of two people killed in a crash in the North Carolina mountains, troopers said.

Herbert “Cowboy” Coward was known for his role as the Toothless Man in the 1972 movie “Deliverance” and often had his pet squirrel with him, according to IMDb and the N.C. State Highway Patrol.

But the 85-year-old’s life was cut short Jan. 24 in a Haywood County crash. Sgt. Michael Owens told McClatchy News in a phone interview that Coward was driving when he failed to yield to the right of way and collided with a pickup truck.

Coward and his passenger, 78-year-old Bertha Brooks, died in the crash. The actor’s pet squirrel and chihuahua also were killed, troopers said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.