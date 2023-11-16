Beloved Neenah superintendent announces retirement plans
In the wake of her retirement announcement, colleagues share why beloved superintendent Mary Pfeiffer will be missed, a little about why she was so special, and what's next for NJSD.
In the wake of her retirement announcement, colleagues share why beloved superintendent Mary Pfeiffer will be missed, a little about why she was so special, and what's next for NJSD.
The former USWNT star will begin retirement by rehabbing a major injury.
At Microsoft Ignite 2023 today, the company announced that it plans to bring together its various planning tools like Microsoft To Do, Microsoft Planner and Microsoft Project for the web into what it calls a "unified experience" that will first be available in Microsoft Teams in the spring of 2024, with the web version launching later in 2024. This new experience will go by the name of "Microsoft Planner." Tasks by Planner and the To Do app in Microsoft Teams will immediately be renamed to Planner, Microsoft explains in its announcement.
Paul George received a technical foul in the second quarter after an argument with the crew about a non-call.
Looking to make room for a pickup on your fantasy basketball team? Consider cutting one or more of these players.
The injury is a blow for a struggling Warriors offense that hasn't seen a player other than Curry score 20 points in a game this season.
A power failure overnight apparently caused the air-supported dome at the TGL’s SoFi Center to collapse.
Use to make s’mores or pretend like you have a fireplace. The post Solo Stove just released its smallest smokeless fire pit — and you can use this one indoors appeared first on In The Know.
Save over 45% and take note of this brand — it's about to rock your world.
"Most people think of my mom as the little lady who played with puppets. She was so much more than that," Shari Lewis's daughter Mallory Lewis says.
Here's what you need to know about jumbo mortgages in 2023.
Winter is actually my favorite season. Please don't @ me.
Richmond Fed President Tom Barkin said the key to making housing more affordable is to increase the supply of homes on the market.
Everything you need to know about streaming the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix in 2023.
ExxonMobil is taking its expertise in drilling and applying it to lithium, which is used for electric vehicle batteries.
The popular pet accessory made Google's Holiday 100 list this year and would be a paw-fect gift.
Stocks built on gains after CPI inflation data boosted bets that the Fed is done with hiking rates and could start cutting them next year.
As votes come down to the wire, a back-and-forth "will they or won't they" story is now tipping towards GM UAW workers approving a tentative labor deal.
The top-seller contains a magical mix of ingredients that helps stimulate collagen production.
The only thing I know better than buying holiday gifts for loved ones is buying holiday gifts for myself.
The proposal is up against concerns that further reducing the pitch clock would increase the risk of injuries to pitchers.