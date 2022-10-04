Beloved officer — granddad to 10 — dies after stopping school fight, GA officials say

A school resource officer had a fatal heart attack after breaking up a fight between two high school students, Georgia officials say.

It happened Tuesday, Oct. 4, when Capt. Terry Arnold collapsed while escorting a student involved in a fight through Cook High School’s main entrance, according to a Facebook post from the Cook County Fire Department and Emergency Management Agency. School medical staff members and backup provided aid until emergency medical services arrived.

Arnold, who was affectionately known as “turtle,” was taken to South Georgia Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, the post says.

“Captain Arnold loved and was loved by Cook County and the entire South Georgia community,” officials say.

After 26 years with the sheriff’s office, Arnold had “served in every facet of the office,” according to the post. At the time of his death, he was working as supervisor and director of the School Resource Officers Division for the sheriff’s office and the Cook County School District. He previously served with the City of Adel and City of Remerton police departments.

Arnold is remembered for his love of grilling and his friendship, Facebook posts say.

“Terry was one of those friends you could call day/night and he would come to you in your time of need,” one person wrote.

“If you knew this man at all, you had a friend for life,” another post says. “I’ve never known anyone that had as big of a heart as this guy. He knew everyone and treated everyone the same. There is a lot to learn from the legacy he has left on Cook County.”

“If we all lived and led our lives like this man did our community and world would be a whole lot better and brighter. Capt. Terry Arnold shared his heart and love for his fellow man like no other,” a third friend shared.

Officials say Arnold is survived by his son, four daughters and 10 grandchildren.

Cook County is about 80 miles northeast of Tallahassee, Florida.

