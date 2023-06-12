Beloved New Orleans barbecue chef found alive after he was reported dead, family says

Screengrab from CrimeStoppers of Greater New Orleans' Facebook page

Screengrab from CrimeStoppers of Greater New Orleans' Facebook page

UPDATE: This story has been updated to reflect that Scott has been found alive after previously being reported dead.

A New Orleans chef reported dead is very much alive, local outlets report.

Demietriek Scott, 47, was found alive and well Monday, June 12, after a two-week disappearance, WGNO and WVUE reported. A body discovered in the city’s Ninth Ward was initially believed to be his.

“I’ve been around,” Scott told WVUE after showing up to his family’s home. “I’ve been around. I essentially just needed some time for myself.”

A report was filed on June 10, according to WGNO, citing New Orleans police. The person who filed it told police they hadn’t seen or heard from Scott in two weeks.

Officers responded Monday to an “unclassified death” near France Road, a police spokesperson confirmed to McClatchy News.

A relative confirmed the remains were Scott’s, but they turned out to belong to someone else, WWL-TV reported. The coroner’s office told McClatchy News the person’s identity “remains under investigation.”

Best known for his Creole barbecue, Scott owns a food truck and catering business, according to his website. The local chef also has a line of specialty sauces and rubs.

Family members said he was supposed to be a vendor at the Zydeco Fest last weekend but were told he never showed up, according to WWL-TV.

Police didn’t release additional details about the deceased person but said the investigation is ongoing.

Boater found clinging to channel marker after two capsize in Oregon, rescuers say

Dad killed 4-year-old, then reported him missing 7 months later, Virginia officials say

Tourist dies after vanishing in surf at popular South Carolina beach, officials say