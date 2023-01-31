Beloved Penn Hills police K-9 ‘Lex’ dies, department remembering his service

Lex, a beloved K-9 who served with the Penn Hills police department for six years, has died.

In a social media post, Penn Hills police said Lex loved children and thrived during elementary school visits.

He was also a favorite at the Penn Hills Citizen’s police academy, and enjoyed showing off his skills for the community. The department said Lex always took time to pose for photos with citizens after his demonstrations.

During his career, Lex helped arrest wanted suspects, find drugs and found numerous illegal firearms.

Lex retired in 2020.

Penn Hills police offered condolences to Lex’s handler, Sgt. Matthew Junod, and his family.

