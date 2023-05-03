Beloved pug stolen from car in Buckhead last month found, reunited with family

A family’s beloved pug that was stolen from their car in Buckhead nearly a month ago has been reunited with its owners.

Puck the pug was stolen on April 8 from a car that was parked in Buckhead Village. The dog’s family had left the car for just a minute to go inside and pick up food. While they were inside, someone broke their windows and stole the dog.

Channel 2 Action News spoke with the dog’s owner, Marc Castillo, after he was stolen.

“They shattered my passenger side window and took my 3-year-old Pug, who has heart condition, he’s on medication and he won’t do well without them. We’re asking anyone who has any information on him or the people who sees him, please drop him off at a Paws or Fulton County Animal Shelter,” Castillo said.

Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta announced Wednesday that Puck has been found safe and was reunited with his owner.

“Thank you to all who assisted with this endeavor! We are thrilled to hear he is back home where he belongs,” Crime Stoppers said on social media.

Police have not said where or how Puck was found or where he has been since he was stolen.