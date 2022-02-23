Beloved Restaurateur Mourned + Dog Rescued From Sewer: CT News
There was plenty of news across Connecticut on Tuesday. If you missed any of it on your local Patch, here's a roundup of some of the most-read stories.
Beloved Restaurateur Mourned By Community
He was the founder of a popular restaurant and catering service and a staple in the community.>>>Read More.
Woman Ran Over Liquor Store Manager With Car: Police
The manager suffered a serious leg injury after trying to stop the woman from robbing the store, according to police.>>>Read More.
2 More Charged In COVID-19 Relief Fraud: Feds
The fraud case involving former state official has grown to the theft of more than $1.2M in COVID-19 relief & other funds: Feds.>>>Read More.
Condo Fire Displaces 20, Damages 6 Units: Report
A fire at the complex caused "extensive" damage to several units, WTNH reported.>>>Read More.
Taco Bell May Open First Location In This Town: Report
Officials are awaiting a follow-up from a "potential applicant" who may bring the chain to town.>>>Read More.
Shoplifter Accused Of Fighting Inside Stop & Shop: PD
Police said a suspected shoplifter was fighting as he was trying to leave the store and nearly struck police cruisers while driving away.>>>Read More.
Waterfront Property Sells For $43 Million
The two-building property, located directly on the river, offers water views and convenient access to the downtown area.>>>Read More.
Dog Rescued From Sewer By First Responders
Public works employees heard the dog in the sewer and lifted the grate to investigate.>>>Read More.
Blind, Deaf Dog "Piglet" Serves As Outreach To Promote Positive Life Outlooks
Small lessons, acts of kindness can make the biggest impacts in the world.>>>Read More.
