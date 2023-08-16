Beloved SC skating rink closed for good after 18 years. Here’s why

A legion of folks call it their second home growing up.

A place to hang out on Fridays. “Best years of my life,” one said.

Now, the family that owned Skateland of Gaffney has sold the property, saying they never thought they would sell but “times change, people change and hearts change,” they said on their Facebook page.

“Sadly the kids today, the parents today and even the outlook on the world today is much different than 18 years ago. The uncontrollable behavior of kids, the lack of responsibility parents take for their children’s actions and just pure ungratefulness for anything is incomprehensible,” they said.

The owners, Hope and Andy Bennett, could not be reached for comment. They opened the business in 2005.

Skateland was more than a roller skating rink and video arcade. It was the place where children met their first crush — where there were lock ins, church outings, Friday night skate for school kids, birthday parties.

“We have over the years made some really great friends, had lots of fun, watched our skaters grow up and bring their kids skating,” the owners said on Facebook..

One woman responded on Facebook, “Y’all have definitely made a difference in so many kids lives (my son for one). We will miss y’all and the safe environment you provided for our kids to have fun. Wishing y’all the best!!!”

Another said, “Things have changed so much. It’s sad to me. I spent half my life in a rink and started teaching my own kids when they were 4 and 5. Never missed a school skate day helping to teach others how to skate. Kids today have no idea what they are missing.”

The post garnered more that 250 comments, most lamenting the passing of an era, and all talked about how much the business and owners mean to them and how much they will be missed.

Skateland’s post said, “Life is just too short to deal with it anymore.”