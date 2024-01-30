Beloved science-themed Alementary brewery shutting its doors after eight years of service

The well-known Hackensack brewery, The Alementary, announced that it will be permanently closing.

The tap room that is home to original craft beers and award winning lagers posted on their Facebook page that over the weekend the shop came to the difficult decision to close their operations.

"No business lasts forever, and you just gotta be okay with that. We’re sad, but it’s not a weepy sad," the brewers wrote in the post.

The Alementary has been serving customers at Voorhis Lane for eight years, blending beer with clever science inspired names.

Alementary Brewing Co. co-owners Blake Crawford, left, and Michael Roosevelt in their brewery in Hackensack on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022.

Owners Blake Crawford and Michael Roosevelt used their STEM expertise to create their own collection of stouts, lagers, porters, IPAs and ales. Roosevelt's background as a molecular biologist and Crawford's as a chemical engineer has helped them nail their method of crafting beers down to a science.

Crawford told NorthJersey.com in 2018 that the science aspect of brewing is very important to them because "in this market, doing the beers that we do, the process has to repeatable, accurate and consistent."

Roosevelt told NorthJersey.com that they "wanted their tavern to provide a sense of community" that welcomed everyone from all different backgrounds and walks of life. He said he was happy to be located in such a diverse neighborhood such as Hackensack.

Their farewell post to Facebook said that the distribution market, a not great fourth quarter and a downward in the regional industry has left them in a conflicting situation.

Michael Roosevelt (left) and Blake Crawford, co-owners of The Alementary Brewing Co., pictured at the company's site in Hackensack on Mon., Jan. 7, 2019.

They wrote that "all experiments must come to an end," but they are proud of everything that they have accomplished at The Alementary.

The taproom will remain open at their usual hours while the business manages the process of closing its doors.

The brewery will end their time on a high note with a Pay The Lawyers special with deals on shorts, pints, bottles and more.

