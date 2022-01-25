A Beloved Scottish Tradition Returns After Quarantine

Reuters

A proposal to ask Russian President Vladimir Putin to recognise two breakaway east Ukraine regions as independent will not be ready for discussion by the relevant parliamentary committee until next week, the committee's head told Reuters on Monday. The proposal, initiated by the Communist faction in the Duma, is significant because - if parliament approved it and Putin agreed - it would mark a hardening of Russia's stance in the Ukraine crisis and further raise tensions with the West. But Leonid Kalashnikov, head of the Duma's committee on relations with the post-Soviet Commonwealth of Independent States, said it would take until next week to gather submissions from all the parliamentary parties.