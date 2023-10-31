Beloved third grade teacher shot to death by her estranged husband, Georgia cops say

A community is mourning the loss of a beloved teacher killed during a domestic dispute, Georgia deputies say.

Jasmyn Lambert, 37, died Oct. 28 after her estranged husband is accused of breaking into her home twice, then shooting and killing her, according to the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office.

Lambert taught third grade at Still Elementary School in nearby Cobb County, per the district’s website.

Tyron Victor Lambert, 42, faces several charges — including murder and criminal trespass — in connection with his wife’s death, deputies said.

Authorities said the first break-in occurred around midnight. A guest called 911 and said Tyron Lambert had forced his way through a backdoor of the Dallas home and threatened multiple people inside with a gun, according to deputies.

He left after learning law enforcement had been called, deputies said.

Authorities received a second call around 7:15 a.m. saying Tyron Lambert, who they said was still armed, had returned. Deputies said they arrived a short time later but heard gunfire before they could get inside the home.

Jasmyn Lambert was taken to a hospital where she died, according to deputies.

Her “big smile was welcoming to all, her classroom couldn’t wait to see her every day,” the Cobb County School District said in a statement. “Our hearts go out to her family, friends, and the entire Still community who already miss her.”

District officials said grief counselors will be at the school to offer support to students and staff.

Tyron Lambert tried to run but was arrested after a brief scuffle, deputies said. He remained in custody at the Paulding County Jail without bond as of Oct. 31.

Investigators said more charges are possible.

Paulding County is about 30 miles northwest of downtown Atlanta.

If you are experiencing domestic violence and need someone to talk to, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline for support at 1-800-799-7233 or text “START” to 88788.

