Beloved Triad doctor battling late stage cancer honored with 'Celebration of Appreciation'

TechCrunch

Data analytics and AI software maker Databricks has raised a Series I round worth more than $500 million, earning a valuation of $43 billion. Databricks last raised $1.6 billion in August of 2021 at a post-money valuation of $38 billion, and seeing the company add $5 billion to its price tag is proof that wider trends do not affect everyone equally, if they do at all. Capital from T. Rowe Price, Morgan Stanley, Fidelity and Franklin Templeton fills up the “pre-IPO” portion, as these investors often put money in companies that are expected to go public sooner than later.