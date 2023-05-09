Beloved whalebone landmark on Orkney toppled by wind

A 150-year-old whalebone which is one of the most photographed objects in Orkney has been toppled by strong winds.

The Birsay attraction is thought to be the last remnants of a beached whale from the 1870s.

However it was found lying on its side after days of relentless wind.

It has escaped serious damage and is now in safe storage. The local community is now trying to decide what the future holds for the whalebone.

The distinctive feature, which looks like a bird in flight, is part of the whale's skull.

It is held in the air by a section of the whale's jawbone.

The empty plinth remains at the end of the short coastal walk to Skiba Geo - a viewing point which looks out to where the North Sea and the Atlantic meet.

The community's initial shock has turned to relief that the monument was relatively unharmed.

Richard Delday led the recovery effort on behalf of Birsay Community Council.

"It's immensely important to us," he said.

Richard Taylor, left, and Richard Delday now have the whalebone in a shed

"Many locals and tourists have taken a photo of it on a bonny summer's night or even with the merry dancers [Northern Lights] in the background.

"It's been such a focal point for Birsay and the whole of Orkney. It's a shame to see it lying here."

'Poor shape'

Local Richard Taylor remembers when the whalebone toppled over 15 years ago.

A steel rod was inserted into the hollow jawbone to improve its strength.

"It is getting in poor shape and the bone is rotting away," he said. "It's not going to last forever outside.

"I think the best would be if we get a resin replica made and we put the original on display indoors here in Birsay."