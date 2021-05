Are You Below or Above the Poverty Line in Your State?

PeopleImages / Getty Images

Poverty in America remains one of its biggest social issues. Federal poverty guidelines range from $12,760 for a one-person household to $44,120 for an eight-person family group. A salary of $12,760 means that a one-person household has only about $35 a day for necessities such as rent, food and transportation. The poverty line for a family of eight translates to just about $120 per day, which is far from enough for a family of that size to maintain a comfortable standard of living.

Find Out: The Economy and Your Money: All You Need To Know

The cost of living can also vary widely from state to state, meaning you'll encounter significant differences between the federal and state poverty guidelines. In reality, poverty in certain areas can be more severe than what the nationwide numbers imply, and state poverty rates range between about 8% and 21%. That's why GOBankingRates conducted a study to reveal the actual poverty line for families of various sizes in every state, after factoring in the local cost of living.

Read More: 23 Reasons You Will Always Be Poor

In some states, low-income families have a little more financial breathing room to keep their heads above water. In other states, it's understandable how different costs can seem to keep piling on for people who are already among the most vulnerable in society. Whether you're living alone or supporting a larger family, learning the actual poverty line in your state can be an important wake-up call about economic inequality.

Last updated: May 27, 2021

Montgomery, Alabama, USA with the State Capitol at dawn.

Alabama

Actual poverty line for 1-person household: $11,025

Actual poverty line for 2-person household: $14,895

Actual poverty line for 3-person household: $18,766

Actual poverty line for 4-person household: $22,637

Actual poverty line for 5-person household: $26,508

Related: Best and Worst States To Be Poor in America

Ketchikan, Alaska - September 30 2017: Night aerial/drone view on Front Street, downtown with Welcome to Alaska 1st City neon sign, buildings, vehicles driving and parked, people walking and standing.

Alaska

Actual poverty line for 1-person household: $15,950

Actual poverty line for 2-person household: $21,550

Actual poverty line for 3-person household: $27,150

Actual poverty line for 4-person household: $32,750

Actual poverty line for 5-person household: $38,350

Military Money: The Complete Guide on Benefits, Investing and More

Story continues

TOMBSTONE, ARIZONA - APRIL 17, 2018: The O.

Arizona

Actual poverty line for 1-person household: $12,313

Actual poverty line for 2-person household: $16,637

Actual poverty line for 3-person household: $20,960

Actual poverty line for 4-person household: $25,283

Actual poverty line for 5-person household: $29,606

Find Out: How Do Your Stimulus Payments Affect Your Taxes?

Arkansas

Arkansas

Actual poverty line for 1-person household: $10,884



Actual poverty line for 2-person household: $14,706



Actual poverty line for 3-person household: $18,527



Actual poverty line for 4-person household: $22,349

Actual poverty line for 5-person household: $26,170

Women and men walking and jogging along the Downtown Oakland waterfront with Lake Merritt in the foreground.

California

Actual poverty line for 1-person household: $14,725

Actual poverty line for 2-person household: $19,895



Actual poverty line for 3-person household: $25,065



Actual poverty line for 4-person household: $30,235

Actual poverty line for 5-person household: $35,405

Larimer street is a tourism highlight and worth a visit during the night time.

Colorado

Actual poverty line for 1-person household: $13,002



Actual poverty line for 2-person household: $17,568

Actual poverty line for 3-person household: $22,133

Actual poverty line for 4-person household: $26,698

Actual poverty line for 5-person household: $31,263

Check Out: Your Salary Will Stretch Further in These Key States

Bridgeport is a historic seaport city in the U.

Connecticut

Actual poverty line for 1-person household: $13,538

Actual poverty line for 2-person household: $18,292

Actual poverty line for 3-person household: $23,045

Actual poverty line for 4-person household: $27,798

Actual poverty line for 5-person household: $32,551

Bethany Beach boardwalk at sunrise.

Delaware

Actual poverty line for 1-person household: $12,607

Actual poverty line for 2-person household: $17,033

Actual poverty line for 3-person household: $21,459

Actual poverty line for 4-person household: $25,886

Actual poverty line for 5-person household: $30,312

People on a street car on a sunny day in the picturesque downtown of Tallahassee, the capital city of the southern US state of Florida.

Florida

Actual poverty line for 1-person household: $12,837



Actual poverty line for 2-person household: $17,343

Actual poverty line for 3-person household: $21,850

Actual poverty line for 4-person household: $26,357

Actual poverty line for 5-person household: $30,864

Shops and storefronts on a main street in the small town of Cairo, Georgia.

Georgia

Actual poverty line for 1-person household: $11,867

Actual poverty line for 2-person household: $16,033

Actual poverty line for 3-person household: $20,200

Actual poverty line for 4-person household: $24,366

Actual poverty line for 5-person household: $28,532

Beautiful panorama of sailing boats docked at the Ala Wai Harbor the largest yacht harbor of Hawaii and Honolulu skyline at twilight.

Hawaii

Actual poverty line for 1-person household: $14,680

Actual poverty line for 2-person household: $19,830

Actual poverty line for 3-person household: $24,980

Actual poverty line for 4-person household: $30,130

Actual poverty line for 5-person household: $35,280

Read: Modern Money Etiquette: Should You Ask Coworkers About Salary?

Center of Boise Idaho as seen from above at night.

Idaho

Actual poverty line for 1-person household: $11,803

Actual poverty line for 2-person household: $15,947

Actual poverty line for 3-person household: $20,091

Actual poverty line for 4-person household: $24,235

Actual poverty line for 5-person household: $28,379

Bridge in Rockford, Illinois, USA.

Illinois

Actual poverty line for 1-person household: $12,518

Actual poverty line for 2-person household: $16,912

Actual poverty line for 3-person household: $21,307

Actual poverty line for 4-person household: $25,702

Actual poverty line for 5-person household: $30,097

"The Coxhall Gardens are a public access space owned by Hamilton County, INdiana Department of Parks and Recreation.

Indiana

Actual poverty line for 1-person household: $11,395

Actual poverty line for 2-person household: $15,395

Actual poverty line for 3-person household: $19,396

Actual poverty line for 4-person household: $23,397

Actual poverty line for 5-person household: $27,397

Des Moines Iowa skyline taken from the bike path next to the Des Moines River in Autumn - Image.

Iowa

Actual poverty line for 1-person household: $11,382

Actual poverty line for 2-person household: $15,378

Actual poverty line for 3-person household: $19,374

Actual poverty line for 4-person household: $23,370

Actual poverty line for 5-person household: $27,367

Wichita, Kansas, USA - Augusst 31, 2018: The confluence of the Arkansas and Little Arkansas River at the Keeper of the Plains near downtown Wichita at dawn.

Kansas

Actual poverty line for 1-person household: $11,484

Actual poverty line for 2-person household: $15,516

Actual poverty line for 3-person household: $19,548

Actual poverty line for 4-person household: $23,580

Actual poverty line for 5-person household: $27,612

Frankfort, Kentucky, USA town skyline on the Kentucky River at dusk.

Kentucky

Actual poverty line for 1-person household: $11,203

Actual poverty line for 2-person household: $15,137

Actual poverty line for 3-person household: $19,070

Actual poverty line for 4-person household: $23,004

Actual poverty line for 5-person household: $26,937

tourists in French Quarter in New Orleans Lousisana

Louisiana

Actual poverty line for 1-person household: $11,369

Actual poverty line for 2-person household: $15,361

Actual poverty line for 3-person household: $19,353

Actual poverty line for 4-person household: $23,344

Actual poverty line for 5-person household: $27,336

Learn: What Does the Fed Do, Anyway?

Lewiston is a city in Androscoggin County in Maine, and the second-largest city in the state.

Maine

Actual poverty line for 1-person household: $12,760

Actual poverty line for 2-person household: $17,240

Actual poverty line for 3-person household: $21,720

Actual poverty line for 4-person household: $26,200

Actual poverty line for 5-person household: $30,680

Annapolis Maryland capitol

Maryland

Actual poverty line for 1-person household: $13,832

Actual poverty line for 2-person household: $18,688

Actual poverty line for 3-person household: $23,544

Actual poverty line for 4-person household: $28,401

Actual poverty line for 5-person household: $33,257

Lobster Pot Restaurant in Province Town.

Massachusetts

Actual poverty line for 1-person household: $13,998

Actual poverty line for 2-person household: $18,912

Actual poverty line for 3-person household: $23,827

Actual poverty line for 4-person household: $28,741

Actual poverty line for 5-person household: $33,656

Downtown Lansing skyline buildings with Grand River and building reflections.

Michigan

Actual poverty line for 1-person household: $11,790

Actual poverty line for 2-person household: $15,930

Actual poverty line for 3-person household: $20,069

Actual poverty line for 4-person household: $24,209

Actual poverty line for 5-person household: $28,348

Downtown Minneapolis skyline aerial view with the Minneapolis Convention Center on the left and MN 65 highway on the right.

Minnesota

Actual poverty line for 1-person household: $12,441

Actual poverty line for 2-person household: $16,809

Actual poverty line for 3-person household: $21,177

Actual poverty line for 4-person household: $25,545

Actual poverty line for 5-person household: $29,913

View to small American town.

Mississippi

Actual poverty line for 1-person household: $10,974

Actual poverty line for 2-person household: $14,826

Actual poverty line for 3-person household: $18,679

Actual poverty line for 4-person household: $22,532

Actual poverty line for 5-person household: $26,385

Missouri

Missouri

Actual poverty line for 1-person household: $11,331

Actual poverty line for 2-person household: $15,309

Actual poverty line for 3-person household: $19,287

Actual poverty line for 4-person household: $23,266

Actual poverty line for 5-person household: $27,244

Whitefish, Montana, USA - May 29, 2009 : view of the main street of Whitefish city in Montana with houses, stores, cars.

Montana

Actual poverty line for 1-person household: $11,905

Actual poverty line for 2-person household: $16,085

Actual poverty line for 3-person household: $20,265

Actual poverty line for 4-person household: $24,445

Actual poverty line for 5-person household: $28,624

This is a photo of the state capital building in Lincoln Nebraska.

Nebraska

Actual poverty line for 1-person household: $11,420

Actual poverty line for 2-person household: $15,430

Actual poverty line for 3-person household: $19,439

Actual poverty line for 4-person household: $23,449

Actual poverty line for 5-person household: $27,459

Read: These Cities Are Only Getting Poorer

Nevada Las Vegas

Nevada

Actual poverty line for 1-person household: $12,441

Actual poverty line for 2-person household: $16,809

Actual poverty line for 3-person household: $21,177

Actual poverty line for 4-person household: $25,545

Actual poverty line for 5-person household: $29,913

Dover is a city in Strafford County, New Hampshire, in the United States of America.

New Hampshire

Actual poverty line for 1-person household: $13,526

Actual poverty line for 2-person household: $18,274



Actual poverty line for 3-person household: $23,023

Actual poverty line for 4-person household: $27,772

Actual poverty line for 5-person household: $32,521

Ocean City, NJ, USA - September 1, 2013: Ocean City Boardwalk in New Jersey.

New Jersey

Actual poverty line for 1-person household: $14,700

Actual poverty line for 2-person household: $19,860

Actual poverty line for 3-person household: $25,021

Actual poverty line for 4-person household: $30,182

Actual poverty line for 5-person household: $35,343

Downtown Santa Fe, New Mexico at dusk.

New Mexico

Actual poverty line for 1-person household: $11,624

Actual poverty line for 2-person household: $15,706

Actual poverty line for 3-person household: $19,787

Actual poverty line for 4-person household: $23,868

Actual poverty line for 5-person household: $27,949

Long Island City, Famous Place, River, Skyscraper, USA.

New York

Actual poverty line for 1-person household: $14,853

Actual poverty line for 2-person household: $20,067

Actual poverty line for 3-person household: $25,282

Actual poverty line for 4-person household: $30,497

Actual poverty line for 5-person household: $35,712

visitors in downtown Raleigh North Carolina on Fayetteville Street

North Carolina

Actual poverty line for 1-person household: $11,714

Actual poverty line for 2-person household: $15,826

Actual poverty line for 3-person household: $19,939

Actual poverty line for 4-person household: $24,052

Actual poverty line for 5-person household: $28,164

Fargo is the most populous city in the state of North Dakota, accounting for over 15% of the state population.

North Dakota

Actual poverty line for 1-person household: $11,561

Actual poverty line for 2-person household: $15,619

Actual poverty line for 3-person household: $19,678

Actual poverty line for 4-person household: $23,737

Actual poverty line for 5-person household: $27,796

Professional: Modern Money Etiquette: Should You Pay a Friend Who Does You a Professional Favor?

The Roebling Bridge in Cincinnati in the summer

Ohio

Actual poverty line for 1-person household: $11,280

Actual poverty line for 2-person household: $15,240

Actual poverty line for 3-person household: $19,200

Actual poverty line for 4-person household: $23,161

Actual poverty line for 5-person household: $27,121

Muskogee is a town in and the county seat of Muskogee County, Oklahoma, United States.

Oklahoma

Actual poverty line for 1-person household: $11,280

Actual poverty line for 2-person household: $15,240

Actual poverty line for 3-person household: $19,200

Actual poverty line for 4-person household: $23,161

Actual poverty line for 5-person household: $27,121

Salem Oregon evening skyline

Oregon

Actual poverty line for 1-person household: $12,900

Actual poverty line for 2-person household: $17,430

Actual poverty line for 3-person household: $21,959

Actual poverty line for 4-person household: $26,488

Actual poverty line for 5-person household: $31,017

Strip District, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA.

Pennsylvania

Actual poverty line for 1-person household: $12,441

Actual poverty line for 2-person household: $16,809

Actual poverty line for 3-person household: $21,177

Actual poverty line for 4-person household: $25,545

Actual poverty line for 5-person household: $29,913

Woonsocket, Rhode island, USA - August 1, 2017: Daytime view of the historic Stadium Theatre along Main Street in downtown Woonsocket.

Rhode Island

Actual poverty line for 1-person household: $12,671

Actual poverty line for 2-person household: $17,119

Actual poverty line for 3-person household: $21,568

Actual poverty line for 4-person household: $26,017

Actual poverty line for 5-person household: $30,465

Charleston, South Carolina, USA - November 23, 2016: Historic downtown Charleston at the busy intersection of Market and Meeting Streets.

South Carolina

Actual poverty line for 1-person household: $11,624

Actual poverty line for 2-person household: $15,706

Actual poverty line for 3-person household: $19,787

Actual poverty line for 4-person household: $23,868

Actual poverty line for 5-person household: $27,949

Rapid City, South Dakota, USA - May 2, 2019: Evening view of Main Street Square in the Heart of Downtown Rapid City.

South Dakota

Actual poverty line for 1-person household: $11,216

Actual poverty line for 2-person household: $15,154

Actual poverty line for 3-person household: $19,092

Actual poverty line for 4-person household: $23,030

Actual poverty line for 5-person household: $26,968

people crossing Broadway Street in Nashville downtown during a bright fall day.

Tennessee

Actual poverty line for 1-person household: $11,471

Actual poverty line for 2-person household: $15,499

Actual poverty line for 3-person household: $19,526

Actual poverty line for 4-person household: $23,554

Actual poverty line for 5-person household: $27,581

Wichita Falls is a city in and the county seat of Wichita County, Texas, United States.

Texas

Actual poverty line for 1-person household: $12,352

Actual poverty line for 2-person household: $16,688

Actual poverty line for 3-person household: $21,025

Actual poverty line for 4-person household: $25,362

Actual poverty line for 5-person household: $29,698

Next Up: 50 Cities Best Prepared To Reignite Their Economy and Job Market

Diminishing perspective on a high-angle view of towers and streets in the centre of Utah's State Capital, Salt Lake City.

Utah

Actual poverty line for 1-person household: $12,326

Actual poverty line for 2-person household: $16,654

Actual poverty line for 3-person household: $20,982

Actual poverty line for 4-person household: $25,309

Actual poverty line for 5-person household: $29,637

The village of South Peacham nestled in the hill side of Vermont.

Vermont

Actual poverty line for 1-person household: $13,143

Actual poverty line for 2-person household: $17,757

Actual poverty line for 3-person household: $22,372

Actual poverty line for 4-person household: $26,986

Actual poverty line for 5-person household: $31,600

High angle view of Roanoke Virginia with famous church in the background -- St Andrews Catholic Church.

Virginia

Actual poverty line for 1-person household: $13,015

Actual poverty line for 2-person household: $17,585

Actual poverty line for 3-person household: $22,154

Actual poverty line for 4-person household: $26,724

Actual poverty line for 5-person household: $31,294

Pikes Place Market on waterfront in Seattle Washington at dusk

Washington

Actual poverty line for 1-person household: $13,755

Actual poverty line for 2-person household: $18,585

Actual poverty line for 3-person household: $23,414

Actual poverty line for 4-person household: $28,244

Actual poverty line for 5-person household: $33,073

Charleston, West Virginia elevated skyline view (during Autumn), with hills and the Kanawha River included in the view.

West Virginia

Actual poverty line for 1-person household: $11,203

Actual poverty line for 2-person household: $15,137

Actual poverty line for 3-person household: $19,070

Actual poverty line for 4-person household: $23,004

Actual poverty line for 5-person household: $26,937

People walk in front of the Historic Third Ward's Public Market.

Wisconsin

Actual poverty line for 1-person household: $11,726

Actual poverty line for 2-person household: $15,844

Actual poverty line for 3-person household: $19,961

Actual poverty line for 4-person household: $24,078

Actual poverty line for 5-person household: $28,195

Early morning magenta light illuminates clouds and the Moulton Barn on Mormon Row at the foot of the Grand Tetons near Jackson, Wyoming, USA.

Wyoming

Actual poverty line for 1-person household: $11,829

Actual poverty line for 2-person household: $15,981

Actual poverty line for 3-person household: $20,134

Actual poverty line for 4-person household: $24,287

Actual poverty line for 5-person household: $28,440

More From GOBankingRates

Methodology: In order to determine each state's unique poverty guideline income, GOBankingRates sourced the current 2020 Poverty Guidelines from the office of the Assistant Secretary for Planning and Evaluation (ASPE), and factored it by each state's regional price parity, sourced from the Bureau of Economic Analysis. Alaska and Hawaii were excluded from this calculation since they are assigned separate poverty guidelines, reflecting an Office of Economic Opportunity administrative practice beginning in the 1966-1970 period. Poverty guideline incomes were calculated for households with one to eight people. All data was compiled on and up to date as of Sept. 14, 2020. Supplemental data on quintile incomes, median household income and poverty rate are sourced from the Census Bureau's 2018 American Community Survey.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Are You Below or Above the Poverty Line in Your State?