Below-freezing temps expected through weekend. Here's how to keep pipes from freezing

It's going to be cold in the Ozarks this weekend — the coldest it's been all winter. The National Weather Service forecasts temperatures to be well below freezing throughout the holiday weekend, with Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday.

Along with the cold weather, many may be dealing with frozen pipes. The American Red Cross offers several tips for preventing frozen pipes and how to thaw them, in the worst case scenario.

How to protect pipes from freezing

Drain water from any swimming pool and water sprinkler supply lines following manufacturer's or installer's directions. Do not put antifreeze in these lines unless directed.

Remove, drain and store hoses used outdoors. Close inside valves supplying outdoor hose bibs. Open the outside hose bibs to allow water to drain. Keep the outside valve open so that any water remaining in the pipe can expand without causing the pipe to break.

Add insulation to attics, basements and crawl spaces. Insulation will maintain higher temperatures in these areas.

Check around for other areas where water supply lines are located in unheated areas. Look in the garage and under kitchen and bathroom cabinets. Both hot and cold water pipes in these areas should be insulated.

Consider installing specific products made to insulate water pipes like a "pipe sleeve" or installing UL-listed "heat tape," "heat cable" or similar materials on exposed water pipes. Newspaper can provide some degree of insulation and protection to exposed pipes — even 1/4 inch of newspaper can provide significant protection in areas that usually do not have frequent or prolonged temperatures below freezing.

Consider relocating exposed pipes to provide increased protection from freezing.

How to prevent frozen pipes

Keep garage doors closed if there are water supply lines in the garage.

Open kitchen and bathroom cabinet doors to allow warmer air to circulate around the plumbing. Be sure to move any harmful cleaners and household chemicals up out of the reach of children.

Let the cold water drip from the faucet served by exposed pipes. Running water through the pipe — even at a trickle — helps prevent pipes from freezing.

Keep the thermostat set to the same temperature both during the day and at night. By temporarily suspending the use of lower nighttime temperatures, you may incur a higher heating bill, but you can prevent a much more costly repair job if pipes freeze and burst.

If you will be going away during cold weather, leave the heat on in your home, set to a temperature no lower than 55 degrees.

How to thaw frozen pipes

In the worst case scenario, pipes may freeze over. The American Red Cross provides the following recommendations:

If you turn on a faucet and only a trickle comes out, suspect a frozen pipe. Likely places for frozen pipes include against exterior walls or where your water service enters your home through the foundation.

Keep the faucet open. As you treat the frozen pipe and the frozen area begins to melt, water will begin to flow through the frozen area. Running water through the pipe will help melt ice in the pipe.

Apply heat to the section of pipe using an electric heating pad wrapped around the pipe, an electric hair dryer, a portable space heater (kept away from flammable materials) or by wrapping pipes with towels soaked in hot water. Do not use a blowtorch, kerosene or propane heater, charcoal stove, or other open flame device.

Apply heat until full water pressure is restored. If you are unable to locate the frozen area, if the frozen area is not accessible, or if you can not thaw the pipe, call a licensed plumber.

Check all other faucets in your home to find out if you have additional frozen pipes. If one pipe freezes, others may freeze, too.

Below-freezing temperatures expected through early next week

A Wind Chill Advisory is set from 6 p.m. on Saturday to noon Tuesday. A mix of snow and ice precipitation is expected with a snow accumulation of up to half an inch with a light ice glaze. Winds are expected to gust up to 45 mph with wind chills as low as minus 25 degrees.

The high on Saturday is only supposed to be around 17 degrees, with a chance of snow flurries in the afternoon. Temperatures will dip just below zero in the evening.

Expect even colder temperatures on Sunday with a high around 9 degrees. The National Weather Service predicts a 40% chance of snow after noon with skies remaining cloudy and cold.

Monday will be just as frigid, with a high around 13 degrees and an evening low around minus 2 degrees. Temperatures will linger in the lower teens on Tuesday, before warming back up to the mid-30s on Wednesday.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: How to keep pipes from freezing, and what to do if it's too late