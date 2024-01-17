Below zero wind chills will linger in the metro-east. See latest forecast, warming sites

The metro-east and St. Louis region has seen wind chill values well below zero this week, and although a respite is expected Wednesday and Thursday, frigid temperatures will likely return soon after.

The National Weather Service St. Louis office has described wind chills at and below minus 15 degrees Fahrenheit as “dangerous,” as frostbite and hypothermia can occur in such cold weather. People without adequate warm clothing or those without heat or power are especially susceptible to harmful outcomes.

Forecasters expect high temperatures to surpass 32 degrees Wednesday and Thursday, but Friday has a low of 3 degrees and Saturday is also expected to be particularly cold.

NWS St. Louis meteorologist Jayson Gosselin told the News-Democrat Wednesday morning the metro-east and St. Louis region are not under a weather advisory, but one may be issued for the area Friday or over the weekend as wind chill values could dip to minus 15.

Two rounds of light snow are expected late tonight–early FRI morning. The highest chances of snow are with the second round THU evening–early FRI morning north of I-70. Total forecast snowfall from both rounds is highest in northeastern MO & west-central IL.#stlwx #mowx #ilwx pic.twitter.com/a3lK5Spn0a — NWS St. Louis (@NWSStLouis) January 17, 2024

Belleville and nearby municipalities have a 20% chance of snow Thursday morning and a 40% chance of snow after 9 p.m. Thursday, Gosselin added, and the expected accumulation is around half an inch. This probably won’t make for a hazardous commute that day, he continued, but the forecast could change. There’s also a 40% chance of snow Friday morning.

Warming sites are available in the metro-east and St. Louis area when the wind chill is expected to be minus 15 degrees or colder or the stagnant air temperature is 15 degrees, according to the United Way.

The United Way of Greater St. Louis’ warming site list includes locations throughout Belleville, East St. Louis, Cahokia and more. You can call the United Way at 211 to help locate a warming center or for assistance with accessing food, housing, mental health care or other resources.

The United Way notes some sites may close due to inclement weather or on holidays and advises people to call sites ahead of time to ensure they will be open.

️️With temperatures dropping quickly, local warming sites will be opening their doors for individuals in the #STL area.



️Find the closest available warming center: https://t.co/H1plA8mMLx pic.twitter.com/Kzd7QACrJd — United Way 2-1-1 (@unitedway211) January 12, 2024

Energy bill assistance for low-income Illinois households is available by calling the state’s hotline at 877-411-9276.

Here’s a list of places people can warm up and avoid frigid temperatures in southwestern Illinois, including hours of operation and contact numbers for additional information.

Belleville warming sites

Southwestern Illinois College Program: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Location: 201 North Church St., Belleville, IL 62220. Contact: 618-234-4410

Belleville Public Library: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Location: 121 East Washington St., Belleville, IL 62220. Contact: 618-234-0441

Belleville Public Library West Branch: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Saturday, noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday. Location: 3414 West Main St., Belleville, IL 62226. Contact: 618-233-4366

Salvation Army of St. Clair County: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Location: 20 Glory Place, Belleville, IL 62226. Contact: 618-235-7378

East St. Louis

State of Illinois Department of Human Services: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Location: 225 North 9th St., East St. Louis, IL 62201. Contact: 618-583-2300

East St. Louis Public Library: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Location: 5300 State St., East St. Louis, IL 62203. Contact: 618-397-0991

Washington Park City Hall: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Location: 5218 North Park Drive, East Saint Louis, IL 62204. Contact: 618-874-2040

Salvation Army St. Clair County, East St. Louis Service Center: 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Thursday. Location: 616 North 16th St., East Saint Louis, IL 62205. Contact: 618-874-3136

Lessie Bates Davis Mary Brown Community Center: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Located at 1200 North 13th St., East Saint Louis, IL 62205. Contact: 618-874-0777

Alton

Hayner Public Library District Alton Square: 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Saturday, noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. Location: 132 Alton Square Drive, Alton, IL 62002. Contact: 618-462-0677

Hayner Public Library District Downtown: 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Location: 326 Belle St., Alton, IL 62002. Contact: 618-462-0677

Salvation Army-Alton: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Location: 525 Alby St., Alton, IL 62002. Contact: 618-465-7764

More metro-east warming centers

Cahokia Public Library District: 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Located at 140 Cahokia Park Drive, Cahokia, IL 62206. Contact: 618-332-1491

Monroe County Health Department: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday Location: 1315 Jamie Lane, Waterloo, IL 62298 Contact: 618-939-3871

Fairmont City Library: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Location: 4444 Collinsville Road, Fairmont City, IL 62201 Contact: 618-482-3966

Granite City Township: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. Friday. Location: 2060 Delmar Ave., Granite City, IL 62040. Contact: 618-877-0513

Residents of St. Louis City and county also have many warming center options, including at several public libraries, Salvation Army locations and more.