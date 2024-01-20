Below-zero wind chills with us for the weekend

Jan. 19—SOUTHERN INDIANA — Southern Indiana awakened Friday to find itself in a blanket of snow with already-frigid temperatures noticeably dropping as the day progressed.

While the winter wonderland blanket of white was beautiful in many areas, it overlaid a coating of ice in some counties, which made for treacherous driving.

WAVE Meterologist Ryan Hoke in a midday update Friday noted that the snow was ending but the sub-zero chills were setting in for Saturday. He said temps would start warming some Sunday but still remain below-zero cold.

"We'll take what we can get," he observed.

The Thursday-into-Friday change was on the radar screen, but it elusively kept shifting hour by hour in its arrival. Most of the area was asleep when it crept in to greet everyone Friday morning with the blanket of white.

This weekend, temperatures were to be in the single digits on Saturday morning and around 0 degrees Sunday morning. The wind chill values are forecast to be -5 to -15 degrees on Saturday morning and 0 to -10 degrees on Sunday morning.

County Emergency Management Associations started intensifying their preparations Thursday afternoon as did overnight shelters and other agencies. Indiana Department of Transportation snowplows were visible throughout the night in the area.

"We don't have too many issues to report, the traffic hazards and vehicle slide-offs is about typical anytime we have an event like this," said Gavan Hebner, Clark County Emergency Management Agency's director.

Most schools were closed Friday, but many area athletic events went on a scheduled Friday night.

Next week, the temperatures are predicted to rise into the high 30s and 40s.

"If you don't need to be out, don't get out," said Kent Barrow, Floyd County Emergency Management Agency's director on Friday. "The departments are doing the best they can to keep the roads clear and get them cleaned off."

Check road conditions at 511in.or. The map shows what the weather looks like on the roads from the snowplows.

County emergency agencies post frequent updates on weather and road conditions as well. To see updates from them, follow Clark County Emergency Management Agency at https://www.facebook.com/CCEMA93 and Floyd County Emergency Management Agency at https://www.facebook.com/fcemain.

White Flag — at the Culbertson Baptist Church rear entrance, 4007 Grant Line Road, New Albany — opened at 5 p.m. Friday and is again operating as a 24/7 warming station through Saturday and Sunday until Monday at 8 a.m. Tarc is offering free rides.

Among other shelters open are:

—The Salvation Army, 2300 Green Valley Road, New Albany

—Exit 0, 403 W. Maple St., Jeffersonville

—Nomad Church Collective, 1423 East Oak St., New Albany

For updates on warming stations, follow the Homeless Coalition at https://www.facebook.com/homelesscoalitionsi/