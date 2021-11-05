Belstadt dropped-out after Steingasser disappearance

Nov. 5—NIAGARA FALLS — Jurors in the murder trail of Joseph Belstadt learned Thursday that Mandy Steingasser's accused killer largely dropped-out of school after his classmate's disappearance.

In only a half day of testimony, the Niagara County Court jury hearing the case was told that Belstadt failed to show up at North Tonawanda High School, which he and Steingasser both attended, on Sept, 20, 1993, the Monday after Steingasser, 17, was last seen getting into Belstadt's car in the early morning hours of Sunday Sept. 19, 1993.

Ruth Mahoney, a retired NTHS attendance office secretary, testified that Belstadt was absent from school on Sept 20 and didn't return until Oct. 6.

Jurors have heard testimony that during that period of absence, Belstadt spent at least a few of those days paying visits to friends and asking them to lie to police about his activities in the hours around the time that Steingasser went missing.

Mahoney said Belstadt, 18 at that time, "partially attended" school from Oct. 6 through 8. His last recorded day of attendance in high school was Oct. 19.

A month later, on Nov. 18, 1993, Mahoney testified that Belstadt was officially listed as a drop-out. She told jurors the classification was based on "20 days of consecutive absence and lack of interest."

After her disappearance, Steingasser's remains were discovered on Oct. 25, 1993, in an overgrown and debris-strewn ravine just off of a parking area next to Myers Lake, in Bond Lake Park.

Also on Thursday, Kari Willard, who knew Belstadt from school, testified that he came to her house, unannounced, on the day that Steingasser's body was found, after picking up a pair of his boots at North Tonawanda Police headquarters. Willard said her home at that time was close to the police station.

Police had seized a pair of boots while searching Belstadt's car on Sept. 30, 1993, 11 days after Steingasser's disappearance.

Willard testified that Belstadt told her he thought that police had found Steingasser's body, because "there was mud everywhere." Belstadt suggested the discovery of mud would ramp up suspicion of him because there had been mud on his boots.

Belstadt, 46, was arrested and charged with Steingasser's murder in April 2018. He faces a single count of second-degree murder.

If he is convicted on the murder charge, he could face a sentence of life in prison. He has pleaded not guilty to the charge and is free on $250,000 bail.

The trial will resume later today.