Belstadt prosecutors wrap their case

Nov. 10—NIAGARA FALLS — A murder trial, 28 years in the making, is almost over.

At the end of the 10th day of testimony in the trial of Joseph Belstadt, Niagara County prosecutors announced that they were resting their case.

After listening to 43 witnesses, a Niagara County Court jury of six men, six women and six alternates could begin deliberating as soon as Monday to decide if Belstadt was Mandy Steingasser's killer.

Acting Niagara County Court Judge Michael Mohun told the jury, as they left a Niagara Falls courtroom Tuesday evening, "My expectation is you'll have the case on Monday."

Belstadt's defense had been expected to present some rebuttal witnesses beginning on Friday. But that strategy was thrown into doubt after the jury's departure by a ruling from Mohun.

The judge told defense attorneys he would not allow them to call a witness to challenge testimony given by a prison informant on Tuesday. Belstadt's team had hoped to call into doubt the testimony of Christopher Grassi.

Grassi testified that he and Belstadt, who he called "Squirrelly," did time together at the Cayuga Correctional Facility from 2000 to 2001. Both were serving convictions for arson.

Belstadt had been convicted of stealing a car and torching it. Grassi was serving a sentence for hiring a man to burn down a nightclub he owned so he could collect an insurance payoff.

During a conversation in the prison recreation yard, Grassi said he and Belstadt, who he claimed was "a friend," talked about sexual conquests.

"People like to brag," Grassi said. "(Belstadt) was with a friend of his at a party and they had a threesome and they ended up strangling her by mistake."

Grassi said Belstadt told him he and the friend took the strangled woman's body to a "place they knew from partying" and left "her in the woods." He also testified that Belstadt said his friend was having sex with the victim in the back seat of his 1984 Pontiac 6000.

Steingasser, 17, was last seen getting into Belstadt's car in the early morning hours of Sunday, Sept. 19, 1993.

Investigators have long believed that Belstadt drove Steingasser to the Myers Lake area in Bond Lake Park, a location they say he used as a lover's lane. Once there, prosecutors have contended that Belstadt attempted to have sex with Steingasser and when she resisted, he killed her.

Steingasser's remains were discovered on Oct. 25, 1993, in an overgrown and debris-strewn ravine just off of a parking area next to Myers Lake, in Bond Lake Park.

Belstadt, 46, was arrested and charged with Steingasser's murder in April 2018. He faces a single count of second-degree murder.

Grassi's testimony touched off a heated cross-examination from Belstadt's lead defense attorney, Michelle Bergevin. She began by calling Grassi a "fraudster" who never knew Belstadt in prison.

Bergevin suggested that Grassi had actually paid another inmate, Christopher Bennett, who she claimed was a friend of Belstadt's after working with him on a prison grounds crew, to feed him information that he could give to North Tonawanda police in a bid to shorten his time behind bars.

"Isn't it true you paid Christopher Bennett for information about Joe Belstadt?" Bergevin asked. "Just liked you paid someone to burn down your nightclub."

Grassi denied Bergevin's charge. But he claimed, 20 years later, his memory of talking with Belstadt was a little hazy.

He told her a statement he gave to investigators is what he remembers.

Bennett died in January 2021. "Lucky for you," Bergevin said to Grassi.

After the jury had been sent home for the day, Bergevin told Mohun that she and co-defense counsel Mark Murphy had visited Bennett in Norwich, New York, in February 2020. She said they were driven there by another lawyer, who worked in her office at the time, but was not involved in Belstadt's case.

Bergevin told the judge that the un-named lawyer no longer worked with her, but had listened-in on her conversation with Bennett. She told Mohun she wanted to call the lawyer to testify.

"Christopher Bennett would have testified that he worked grounds with Joe Belstadt and was with Joe Belstadt when North Tonawanda police came to the prison to question inmates," Bergevin told the judge.

Bergevin said Bennett told her that Grassi had offered to pay him $5,000 for information to give to the North Tonawanda police that would get him out of prison early. She said Bennet made up the story about sex and strangulation and told it to Grassi.

According to Bergevin, Garssi only paid Bennett $1,000 and he later recanted his story.

"Christopher Bennett would say that he made up the (expletive) story and he didn't want to see someone got to jail because of his (expleteive) story," Bergevin told Mohun.

Prosecutors howled in protest. They told Mohun the lawyer's proposed testimony would be second-hand hearsay.

Executive Assistant District Attorney Mary Jean Bowman also told Mohun that there would "a big difference" between cross-examining a lawyer as opposed to Bennett, who she described as having "a lengthy criminal record."

Mohun agreed with the prosecutors.

This is hearsay, no doubt about it." the judge said. "There is no exception. I will not allow it."

Because of a strict gag order on the lawyers in the case, it could not be determined if the defense has other witnesses to present on Friday.

Earlier in the day, forensic pathologist James Terzian testified that after reviewing a redacted report of the autopsy of Steingasser, as well as photographs and charts associated with the case, he was able to determine the teenager's cause of death.

"I believe the cause of death was asphyxiation by ligature strangulation of the neck," Terzian said.

He called Steingasser's death a homicide and said she had also sustained "blunt force trauma" to her head but that "did not cause her death but may have contributed to it."

Terzian was hired by prosecutors to review the autopsy after then-Chief Erie County Medical Examiner Dr. Sung-Ook Baik, who originally conducted the post-mortem, reportedly refused to come from California to testify in the case.

If Belstadt is convicted on the murder charge, he could face a sentence of life in prison. He has pleaded not guilty and is free on $250,000 bail.