Belstadt's whereabouts subject of testimony

Oct. 29—The third day of Joseph Belstadt's murder trial got off to a stumbling start on Thursday.

Defense attorneys had been expected to begin their cross-examination of murder victim Mandy Steingasser's best friend, Stacie Blazynski, but the Amherst woman was a no-show at the Niagara Falls courtroom where the case is being tried.

Acting Niagara County Court Judge Michael Mohun said that Blazynski was "under the weather" and would be cross-examined later in the trial.

Blazynski and two other friends of Steingasser, Brian Franks and Wayne Mielcarek, had testified on Tuesday that they had spent the evening of Sept. 18, into the early morning hours of Sept. 19, 1993, hanging out, drinking, smoking pot and trying to get into a concert at a Buffalo bar. When they were turned away, because Blazynski and Steingasser were underage, the group returned to Mielcarek's NT apartment before attempting to walk to a nearby party.

On the way to the party, Franks and Mielcarek testified that they were confronted by a group of people and that the confrontation escalated into a fight. During the fight, Steingasser and Blazynski looked on from about half a block away.

After the fight, Blazynski rejoined Franks and Mielcarek, but Steingasser walked away in the direction of where she thought the party was being held. On the witness stand, Blazynski said Steingasser told her she wouldn't go back to the scene of the fight because she feared police were on the way.

"She didn't want to get in a cop car and get a ride home from the police," Blazynski said.

North Tonawanda police did arrive at the fight scene and those officers asked now-retired Officer Dennis Jurasz to stop a man and woman walking away from the scene. The woman was Steingasser, the man has not been previously identified.

Jurasz testified on Thursday that he spoke to Steingasser, who was "polite" and he let her go on her way. The male Jurasz questioned gave him a false name.

Jurasz also testified that a short time later he saw Steingasser and the man sitting on the steps of a church at Oliver Street and First Avenue. That's the same location that Belstadt has insisted he dropped Steingasser off after giving her a ride in the early morning hours of Sept. 19.

Belstadt has reportedly told investigators he took Steingasser there because she wanted to meet someone.

Investigators have long believed that Belstadt drove Steingasser to Bond Lake Park, a location they say he used as a lover's lane. Once there, prosecutors say Belstadt attempted to have sex with Steingasser and when she resisted, he killed her.

Bergevin claims that her client has been the "target" of police for 28 years, because he initially lied about what he did after picking up Steingasser. Belstadt insists he drove her just a few blocks after picking her up and then dropped her off by a church.

Prosecutors also called City of Tonawanda Police Lt. Robert Clontz, who said that while working as a patrol officer on the midnight shift between Sept. 18 and 19, 1993, he conducted a traffic stop after seeing Belstadt "spinning and squealing is tires and making a wide turn" at the intersection of Broad and Main streets in the city.

Clontz said Belstadt was "nonchalant" after the traffic stop and was "smirking and smiling" at a friend, Gerard "Jerry" Miller, who had pulled up behind the stop. Clontz said about 15 minutes later, Belstadt and Miller showed up at police headquarters to protest the ticket.

"(Belstadt) began arguing and debating the tickets with me," Clontz said. "It got to the point where (Belstadt and Miller) continued to debate the tickets, and I asked them to leave."

Miller then testified that he and Belstadt drove to a nearby parking lot to decide what to do with the rest of their night. When he suggested Belstadt join him and some other friends on a trip to Canada, Miller said Belstadt declined.

"He was too upset and was going to drive around," Miller said.

Miller and three others went to Canada, but when they returned they drove to the home where Belstadt lived with his grandmother. Belstadt's car, Miller said, wasn't there.

Sometime later, Miller said he again drover to Belstadt's grandmother's house and his mother's house, looking for him. Miller said Belstadt's car was not at either location.

Miller also testified that a day or two later, Belstadt asked him to tell police that he had gone to Canada with him.

"He said he was with a girl and she was missing now and could I say he was in Canada," Miller said.

Miller told NT police that Belstadt had gone to Canada, but three days later admitted that it was a lie.

One thing Miller did not testify about was his "wearing a wire" for more than a month from October to November 1993. Miller agreed to record his conversations with Belstadt after his friend walked out of a polygraph test and invoked his right to counsel.

North Tonawanda police had asked Miller to wear the recording device.

Mohun ruled that Miller had been improperly used as a "police agent" and could not be questioned about his covert recordings.

The Buffalo News previously reported in 2000 that Belstadt had taken two polygraph tests in the early stages of the investigation.

Belstadt, 46, was arrested and charged with Steingasser's murder in April 2018. He faces a single count of second-degree murder.

If he is convicted on the murder charge, he could face a sentence of life in prison. He has pleaded not guilty to the charge and is free on $250,000 bail.