Belt buckle saves man from injury after car shot up in Erie neighborhood Monday night

Erie police said a man's belt buckle saved him from injury when his car was shot up during a confrontation on the city's east side on Monday night.

Multiple callers summoned officers to the 500 block of East Seventh Street on Monday at about 10:45 p.m. after they reported hearing 10 gunshots, Erie police Deputy Chief Rick Lorah said Tuesday. A man driving a silver car returned to the area, and officers found multiple bullet holes in the driver's side and the windshield of the man's car, Lorah said.

Police also located seven shell casings at the scene, he said.

The man told police he had just arrived in the neighborhood when a black sedan pulled up and two males exited that car and began shooting at his car, Lorah said. Both cars then left the area.

One of the gunshots fired at the victim's car hit the man in the hip area, but the round struck the man's belt buckle and he was not injured, Lorah said.

Police had no suspects in the shooting Tuesday morning. Detectives are checking the area for security cameras that might have surveillance video of the incident, Lorah said.

Detectives were also continuing an investigation on Tuesday into a shooting on Saturday night that sent a 23-year-old man to the hospital. Investigators said the man was shot in the chest, the arm and the leg and reportedly drove himself to the hospital following a shooting that was reported shortly after 9:30 p.m. Saturday in the 2200 block of Parade Street.

Man shot, woman stabbed in Erie: Erie police say victims not cooperating in weekend shooting, stabbing that injured pair

Police initially reported on Monday that the man was treated and released from the hospital and was not cooperating in the investigation. But Lorah said Tuesday that investigators determined that the man remains hospitalized and was last listed in critical condition.

Police had no suspects in that shooting as of Tuesday morning.

Contact Tim Hahn at thahn@timesnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @ETNhahn.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Erie shootings: Belt buckle saves man from injury after car shot up