Beltline Sunoco shooting victim still in hospital

Dec. 28—The victim of the shooting at the Sunoco at 1823 Beltline Road is still in the hospital, according to a coworker.

The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the torso after Calvin Bridges, Jr., 31, of Decatur, allegedly shot him around 1:44 a.m. on Dec. 23, according to court records and Decatur police.

Morgan County 911 Dispatch said a passerby called claiming the gas station clerk had been shot.

The victim was transported to Huntsville Hospital and is still there recovering.

Bridges remains in Morgan County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bail on first-degree assault charges.

