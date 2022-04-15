Belton cop gets broken jaw, eye socket during fistfight with arrested man in city jail

A Belton police officer was hospitalized Wednesday with a broken jaw, eye socket and cheek bone after he was struck in the face several times during a fistfight with an arrestee at the city jail, authorities said.

Leodie Jordan IV, 28, is charged in Cass County Circuit Court with felony assault on a law enforcement officer, classified as a special victim under Missouri law. Jordan is being held in the Cass County jail without bond.

According to court records, the fight began as Corporal L. Gibson was escorting Jordan to the Belton jail to an area where arrestees are booked and property is taken.

Gibson told an investigating sergeant that he removed one handcuff from Jordan when the defendant allegedly “started to move around.” After Jordan removed his jacket, the officer alleges he came under attack.

Jordan struck the officer several times in the face and had him pinned down at one point, court records state. The officer reported that he was able to subdue Jordan after using his police-issued Taser.

The police officer was first taken to Belton Medical Center for treatment and a CAT scan showed three fractures on the right side of his face. He may need surgery to repair the facial fractures, a doctor with Research Medical Center told investigators.

Jordan was being brought to the Belton jail that day after he allegedly shoved his 69-year-old relative outside her home. That alleged assault unfolded after she confronted him with suspicions that Jordan had stolen her medication, court records state.

Jordan was kept restrained by another relative until police officers arrived. Gibson was one of two arresting officers that day, according to court records.