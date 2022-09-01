Belton elementary school on lockdown as police negotiate with armed person nearby

A Belton elementary school is on lockdown as police negotiate with an armed person a few blocks away, authorities said.

Belton police were called at about 12:45 p.m. Thursday to a disturbance involving a firearm at a home in the 500 block of Hargis Lane, according to a news release from the Belton Police Department.

Before officers arrived, a female who escaped the home was taken to a safe location by police, according to the release.

Then, police said, “a male subject was contacted in the street and he was armed with a gun.”

Gladden Elementary School, about a quarter of a mile from where the armed person is located, was placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon as a precautionary measure, police said. Some school bus routes were also diverted to avoid the area were police were gathering.

Police have the suspect surrounded as they continue negotiating with him, according to the release, sent just before 4 p.m.