Belton man charged with murder in fatal shooting of girlfriend, police say

A 57-year-old man has been charged with murder in the Saturday fatal shooting of his girlfriend in Belton, according to police.

Michael Tate, of Belton, was charged Sunday in Cass County with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and other offenses in the killing of 45-year-old Mattie Eisenbrant, according to the Belton Police Department.

Officers were called about 10:20 p.m. Saturday to a residence in the 600 block of North Scott Avenue on a reported death, police said. Authorities determined that Eisenbrant had been shot.

Details of the allegations against Tate were not immediately available. He is being held without bond, police said.

Tate did not yet have an attorney listed in public court records who could be reached for comment.