Belton police search for 13-year-old girl who went missing Saturday afternoon

Belton police are asking for help finding a 13-year-old girl who ran away from home Saturday.

Lazarria Lowe was last seen at about 2:30 p.m. Saturday after leaving her Belton home in black sweatpants and a black hooded sweatshirt. She was also wearing a white scarf around her head, the police department wrote on Facebook.

She sent a message to a family member saying that she was safe, but she turned her phone off after that, police said.

Lazarria is about 5-feet-3 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds, according to the department.

Anyone who knows where Lazarria might be is asked to call the Belton Police Department at 816-331-1500.