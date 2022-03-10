Belton police seek help to find 15-year-old runaway missing more than one week

Belton police are asking the public to help find a 15-year-old runaway who went missing more than one week ago.

Isabella V. Kenslow, of Belton, went missing the morning of March 2, Lt. Dan Davis, a police spokesman, said in a statement. Police believe she may be presenting herself as a young adult to others based on information obtained by investigators.

Kenslow is described by police as 5-foot-2, roughly 187 pounds with red hair and hazel eyes. She also has a distinctive scar near her left eye, police said.

Kenslow was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and sweatpants when she was last seen.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Belton police Det. Brandon Chrostowski by email at bchrostowski@beltonpd.org.