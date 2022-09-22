Belton substitute teacher arrested for allegedly sending pornographic messages to kids

A substitute teacher for the Belton School District was arrested Tuesday for allegedly sending inappropriate text messages to children, according to police.

Jason L. Carey, 42, was charged with enticement or attempted enticement of a child, second-degree child molestation and two counts of furnishing or attempting to furnish pornographic material to a minor.

A student at Belton Middle School reported inappropriate social media messages and videos sent by Carey to a school resource officer, according to Belton police. An investigation found Carey allegedly sent inappropriate messages to other children, police said.

Carey is being held in Cass County Jail without bail.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be filed, police said.