Beltrami County deputy injured during arrest in Bemidji

Aug. 23—BEMIDJI — A Beltrami County deputy received a minor arm injury during an arrest following a verbal argument call on Monday in Bemidji.

According to a release from the Beltrami County Sheriff's Office, at 6:45 p.m. on Aug. 22 deputies were dispatched to the 600 block of Lake Avenue NE for a call of a verbal argument.

During the call, dispatch could hear a male yelling and a female crying, the release said.

A deputy arrived at the scene and made contact with a 34-year-old man from Bemidji. The man aggressively approached and engaged in a physical struggle with the deputy, the release continued.

The deputy was able to gain control and arrest the man. During the struggle, the deputy received a minor injury to his arm, the release said.

While the man was being transported to jail, he repeatedly hit his head on the rear partition in the squad car, causing a cut to his head.

He was then transported to the Sanford Bemidji Medical Center to be treated for his injuries, the release said.

The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Bemidji Police Department, Federal Bureau of Investigation and Bemidji Ambulance.