Beltrami County DFL, Republican caucuses to be held Feb. 27

Feb. 20—BEMIDJI — Both major political parties are preparing to hold their local caucuses, with the event scheduled statewide for 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 27.

Attendees can attend the local caucus for their party to hear from candidates, select delegates for the upcoming conventions and weigh in on party platforms.

Beltrami County residents can find the details for where their caucus will be held, which is based on residence, by visiting

caucusfinder.sos.state.mn.us

for both the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party and the Republican Party. Caucuses will begin at 7 p.m., with registration opening at 6:30.

Bemidji Middle School, 1910 Middle School Avenue NW, Bemidji

* Bemidji (all city wards), Solway, Tenstrike, Turtle River and Wilton.

* Townships: Alaska, Bemidji, Buzzle, Durand, Eckles, Frohn, Grant Valley, Hagali, Jones, Lammers, Liberty, Maple Ridge, Moose Lake, Nebish, Northern, Port Hope, Roosevelt, Sugar Bush, Turtle Lake, Turtle River, Unorganized District 3.

Blackduck High School, 156 East First Street NE, Blackduck

* Blackduck, Funkley and Kelliher.

* Townships: Battle, Birch, Cormant, Hines, Hornet, Kelliher, Langor, O'Brien, Quiring, Shooks, Shotley, Summit, Taylor, Waskish and Woodrow.

Our Saviors Lutheran Church, 37408 Hamre Road NW, Grygla

* Townships: Benville, Hamre, Lee, Minnie, Spruce Grove, Steenerson and Unorganized Districts 1 and 2.

Ponemah Community Center, 25003 Abinoojinah Drive, Ponemah

* Ponemah Precinct.

Red Lake Community Center 23990 Highway 1 East, Red Lake

* Little Rock Precinct, Red Lake Agency Precinct and Redby Precinct.

"We welcome and encourage all residents of Beltrami County who consider themselves members of the DFL Party to attend their caucus meeting," said Curtiss Hunt, the Beltrami County DFL chair. "It is a fun and exciting time for folks to join with their neighbors and engage in grassroots democracy."

Bemidji High School, 2900 Division Street W, Bemidji

* Bemidji (all city wards), Solway, Turtle River and Wilton.

* Townships: Alaska, Bemidji, Brook Lake, Buzzle, Eckles, Frohn, Grant Valley, Jones, Lammers, Liberty, Maple Ridge, Northern, Port Hope, Roosevelt, Ten Lake, Turtle Lake and Turtle River.

Blackduck High School, 156 First Street NE, Blackduck

* Blackduck, Funkley and Tenstrike.

* Townships: Birch, Durand, Hagali, Hines, Hornet, Langor, Moose Lake, Nebish, O'Brien, Sugar Bush, Summit and Taylor.

Kelliher High School, 345 Fourth Street NW, Kelliher

* Kelliher, Little Rock, Ponemah, Redby and Red Lake.

* Townships: Battle, Birch Island, Cormant, Eckland, Kelliher, North Beltrami, Quiring, Red Lake, Shooks, Shotley, Upper and Lower Red Lake, Waskish and Woodrow.

Our Saviors Lutheran Church 37408 Hamre Road NW, Grygla

* Townships: Benville, Hamre, Lee, Minnie, Spruce Grove and Steenerson

The 2024 caucuses will precede the broader Minnesota presidential primary, which will be held on Tuesday, March 5, at local polling locations. Minnesotans had previously weighed in on presidential candidates during the caucuses, but this was changed to a primary system which took effect in 2020.

During the primary, voters can select their preferred presidential candidate for their specific political party. Both Republicans and the DFL will be included in the primary, along with the Legal Marijuana Now Party.

More details about the presidential primaries, including polling locations, candidates on each party's ballot and early voting information can be found on the

Minnesota Secretary of State's website.