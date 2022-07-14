Beltrami County K9 assists with arrest, weapon apprehension in Bemidji

Jul. 13—BEMIDJI — Beltrami County Sheriff's Office K9 Rip assisted deputies in locating a firearm following a traffic stop in the early morning hours of July 8, in Bemidji.

According to a release from Beltrami County Chief Deputy Jarrett Walton, at about 2:36 a.m. on Friday, July 8, a Hubbard County sheriff's deputy, a Beltrami County sheriff's deputy and K9 Rip were at the Pete's Place South parking lot in Bemidji.

The Hubbard County deputy saw a black sedan parked at the fuel pumps that had a black semi-automatic pistol sitting on the trunk, the release said.

The sedan attempted to leave the parking lot and Beltrami County Deputy Anthony Hanson initiated a traffic stop.

The vehicle came to a stop near Highway 71 and Convenience Lane SE, the release said. During the traffic stop, a male passenger fled from the vehicle into a large swampy area.

A high-risk stop was conducted on the vehicle. The firearm on the trunk was secured and the remaining four male occupants were detained, the release said.

Law enforcement established a perimeter to locate the passenger that fled. Deputy Hanson gave multiple warnings that the K9 would be deployed, which he did not respond to.

Deputy Hanson deployed his K9 partner Rip and he immediately picked up the track from the man and was able to locate a firearm about 75 yards into the track.

The firearm was collected and later determined to be stolen, the release said.

A short time later, a juvenile male walked out of the swamp with his hands up and surrendered to deputies. He was taken into custody without further incident.

Lawrence Daniels, 18, of Bemidji, was arrested and transported to the Beltrami County Jail for possession of a pistol without a permit, driving without a valid license, and contributing to the delinquency of a child.

Two juvenile males were taken to the Northwest Juvenile Center with pending weapons charges, the release said.

The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Hubbard County Sheriff's Office and Bemidji Police Department.